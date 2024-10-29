Thanksgiving feast for $20: Target leads budget-friendly holiday meal boxes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Target is serving its cheapest feast ever for Thanksgiving.

On October 28, the retailer announced that it’s bringing back the Thanksgiving Day meal, which is $5 cheaper than it was last year.

The $20 Thanksgiving meal comes with everything needed to serve a group of four, including a frozen turkey, which can weigh up to 10 pounds. The meal also includes five pounds of potatoes, 14.5 ounces of cut green beans, 10.5 ounces of cream of mushroom soup, 14 ounces of cranberry sauce, six ounces of turkey stuffing, and 12 ounces of roasted turkey gravy.

Rick Gomez, the executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target, said the Thanksgiving meal was part of an initiative to make foods for the holidays more affordable.

“When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest," Gomez said. “From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we’re serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart.”

Some of the holiday deals being offered at Target include side dishes, cheeses, pies, and desserts, each for less than $5, and turkey for 79 cents a pound. People who are part of the paid membership program, Target 360, can also receive a free frozen pizza, with any same-day delivery order made from November 13 through November 16.

open image in gallery Target is offering a Thanksgiving meal for four for only $20 ( Getty Images )

Aldi – $47 for meal for 10

Target isn’t the only grocery store chain to offer an inexpensive Thanksgiving feast. Aldi is selling everything needed for a meal for 10 people, for less than $47. This is also the lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket the brand has had in five years, according to the company.

The Aldi Thanksgiving meal includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, and stuffing. The offering also comes with the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

“With 25 percent of U.S households now shopping Aldi, we know grocery prices are still top of mind for customers. We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back,” the CEO of Aldi, Jason Hart, said in a statement.

Walmart – $49.69 for meal for eight

In October, Walmart also officially launched its Thanksgiving meal, which serves up to eight people and costs less than seven dollars a person, according to the chian. Customers can order the entire spread for Thanksgiving dinner on Walmart’s website, with all 29 featured items retailing for $49.69.

open image in gallery An uncarved turkey being served at a Thanksgiving table ( Getty Images )

Ingredients include a whole turkey, sweet potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, corn muffin mix, fresh celery, and fried onions. This will be available long after Thanksgiving, as customers can purchase this bundle up until December 24.

When announcing the Thanksgiving deal, John Laney, executive vice president, food at Walmart, made a statement about “offering customers even deeper savings” during the holiday season.

“And with more opportunities to gift a meal and give back to those in need, we’re helping customers spread holiday cheer to their loved ones and their local communities,” Laney said.