Tesco launches first-ever Diwali range inspired by traditional sweets

Tesco has launched a Diwali range for the first time, inspired by traditional Indian sweets called mithai.

The supermarket giant’s new offering will be available in stores from Thursday 8 September, more than a month before the Hindu festival of lights begins on 24 October.

Those celebrating the festival will be able to get their hands on a range of sharing platters, cupcakes and sweet treats, with prices starting at 70p.

Platters for sharing with larger gatherings are available, including the Finest Spiced Almonds and Filled Medjool Date Sharing Platter (£9) and the Finest Festive Fruit and Nut Selection (£7).

Shoppers can also get Chai-Spiced Fudge or Chocolate and Pistachio Fudge (both £2.50), which are inspired by traditional milk-based sweets known as Barfi, as well as Coconut Ice with a hint of Cardamom (£2.50).

Both adults and children can enjoy the Diwali cupcakes, which have been made using a vegan recipe and are available in vanilla sponge with a raspberry centre, and a chocolate sponge with vanilla frosting (both £3).

The range also includes Diwali Milk Chocolate Lollies (90p) and Diwali Milk Chocolate Coins (70p).

Diwali is celebrated by more than a billion Hindus, Sikhs and Jains the world, including around 817,000 people in the UK’s Hindu population.

It is a celebration of the “victory of light over darkness” and “good over evil”, as it marks the day the Hindu goddess Durga defeated a demon. In Sikhism, Diwali is called Bandi Chor Divas, which translates into “day of liberation”.

Celebrations carry on over five days from the first day of Diwali, with different ceremonies being held on each day.

People who observe the festival traditionally fill their homes with bright decorations, buy new clothes and jewellery, and exchange gifts such as traditional sweets, dried fruit and nuts.

Families and friends also gather for big feasts and enjoy time together.