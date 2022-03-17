Tesco is opening a hot cross bun-themed café

Tesco is paying tribute to the humble hot cross bun with a week-long pop-up in its honour.

From 5 April, the supermarket will open the Tesco Hot Cross Bun Cafe in London’s Shoreditch.

Fans of the delicious pastry treat can look forward to unconventional interpretations of the classic bun, which will be available to eat for breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner.

Some of the menu items on offer include innovative creations such as Hot Cross Bangers and Smash for brunch, Hot Cross Scones for afternoon tea and Hot Cross Bun Steak Tartare for dinner.

There’ll even be a five-course fine dining menu, hot cross bun-inspired cocktails and a Hot Cross Bun Ice Cream Sandwich. Yum.

Plant-based and gluten-free options will also be on offer to ensure everyone can participate in the Easter feast.

The Tesco Hot Cross Bun Ice Cream Sandwich (Tesco)

All proceeds from the pop-up will go to the supermarket’s charity partner, the Trussell Trust, to help them provide emergency food and support to people in crisis this Easter.

Open daily from 10am until late, the cafe will serve brunch and afternoon tea in the day, before transforming into an adults-only tasting menu experience in the evening.

Kids are welcome during the day, with colour-in menus and children’s goody-bags available for each brunch booking, meaning all the family can feast on the classic seasonal treat.

Instagrammers can also find floral wall displays, a dedicated selfie-space and an Easter throne to perch on for a seasonal snap to add to the grid.

Bookings can be made via OpenTable from Friday 18 March, but a number of tables will be available each day for walk-in guests.

Tesco’s Hot Cross Roast Lamb dish (Tesco)

Hot cross bun lovers unable to make it to the pop-up in person can also enjoy the Hot Cross Bun Ice Cream Sandwich at Tesco cafes across the UK from 4-17 April.

The launch comes amidst soaring sales, with Tesco reporting that sales of the hot cross bun were up by 20 per cent in 2021, while sales of its Finest hot cross bun range grew by a third.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “After two years of pared back celebrations, we wanted to do something special to bring people together this Easter – both through the Tesco Hot Cross Bun Café experience, and with this year’s products.

“The hot cross bun is very much having a moment in 2022, as reflected by our focus on quality at an affordable price along with innovation in this year’s ranges.

“We wanted to make sure that this year’s was our best, but also go one step further and create a memorable Easter experience that allows hot cross bun lovers to enjoy our extensive offering in a variety of new and unexpected ways, while celebrating with family and friends.”