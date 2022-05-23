Tesco is giving ‘everyday heroes’ £700 to celebrate Jubilee

Tesco has launched a limited edition Jubilee card in honour of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The special card will offer recipients £700 to spend at Tesco, either in-store or online.

The cards are being given to 70 specially selected customers who have been voted as community heroes.

In order to choose the recipients, Tesco is calling on shoppers to nominate people in their community who have been “royally good” and therefore deserve one of the special cards.

The initiative comes as the supermarket’s own research revealed that only a quarter of the nation feel they do enough to celebrate the everyday heroes in their life.

In order to nominate someone, people simply have to write their name in a social media post, tag one of Tesco’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and use the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes, outlining why the chosen nominee deserves the card.

Tesco launched the initiative on Monday 23 May by delivering a card via an actual Corgi named Iggy Pup to 19-year-old Sebbie Hall from Lichfield.

Hall, a Pride of Britain nominee who has learning and physical difficulties, set out to raise £1,000 during lockdown by carrying out 100 acts of kindness to strangers.

Today, he has now raised over £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and those with learning needs.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer commented: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities.”

Bellini continued: “Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve. We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts.

“We felt Sebbie was a perfect candidate to receive the first-ever Tesco Jubilee Card, as his incredible fundraising efforts have made a huge difference to hundreds of children in his local area.”