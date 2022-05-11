Tesco to open in-store office spaces for hybrid workers

Remote workers will now be able to work from their local Tesco as the supermarket group announces a partnership with flexible workspace business IWG.

Tesco says IWG will convert excess space in its supermarkets into office spaces.

The first store to see the new addition will be Tesco Extra in New Malden. The workspace will be located on the store’s upper mezzanine level and will have 30 co-working spaces, a meeting room and 12 OpenDesks.

OpenDesks is a new concept from IWG, which it says will provide “greater privacy” than traditional co-working areas.

The New Malden space will be available to businesses and individuals from mid-May.

Louise Goodland, head of strategic partnerships at Tesco, said: “We are pleased to be working with IWG to offer customers the chance to work more flexibly from their local Tesco.

“We are always looking to serve our customers and communities better and we will be interested to see how they respond to these new opportunities.”

The partnership comes as IWG plans to add 1,000 new locations to its global network in 2022.

IWG says other new locations across south London will include Twickenham, Sutton and Battersea Power Station.

Mark Dixon, founder and chief executive of IWG, said: “For several decades we have been at the forefront of hybrid work, empowering people to work more productively and conveniently.

“People don’t want to spend hours commuting every day and instead want to live and work in their local communities.

“A Tesco Extra in a suburban location, in the middle of a vibrant local community, is the perfect location for flexible office space.”

Additional reporting by PA