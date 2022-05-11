Tesco to open in-store office spaces for hybrid workers
An office within touching distance of a meal deal? Sign us up
Remote workers will now be able to work from their local Tesco as the supermarket group announces a partnership with flexible workspace business IWG.
Tesco says IWG will convert excess space in its supermarkets into office spaces.
The first store to see the new addition will be Tesco Extra in New Malden. The workspace will be located on the store’s upper mezzanine level and will have 30 co-working spaces, a meeting room and 12 OpenDesks.
OpenDesks is a new concept from IWG, which it says will provide “greater privacy” than traditional co-working areas.
The New Malden space will be available to businesses and individuals from mid-May.
Louise Goodland, head of strategic partnerships at Tesco, said: “We are pleased to be working with IWG to offer customers the chance to work more flexibly from their local Tesco.
“We are always looking to serve our customers and communities better and we will be interested to see how they respond to these new opportunities.”
The partnership comes as IWG plans to add 1,000 new locations to its global network in 2022.
IWG says other new locations across south London will include Twickenham, Sutton and Battersea Power Station.
Mark Dixon, founder and chief executive of IWG, said: “For several decades we have been at the forefront of hybrid work, empowering people to work more productively and conveniently.
“People don’t want to spend hours commuting every day and instead want to live and work in their local communities.
“A Tesco Extra in a suburban location, in the middle of a vibrant local community, is the perfect location for flexible office space.”
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies