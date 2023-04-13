Who says you can’t have potato and pasta in the same dish?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“Yummy, quick and economical, this recipe saves on fuel – and washing-up – as the pasta, potatoes and vegetables are all cooked in the same pan,” says Tess Daly.

“If you think pasta and potato is some kind of carb coma in the making, think again – gnocchi are pretty much the same combo and they work beautifully.

“There’s plenty of fibre content here and if you want extra protein, you could replace the potatoes with some drained cannellini beans. Just add them at the end to warm through.”

Potato pesto pasta

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

300g pasta

300g salad or new potatoes, sliced

1 leek, sliced into 5mm rounds

150g asparagus tips, sliced on the diagonal or 1 courgette, thinly sliced

Salt

For the pesto:

50g basil leaves

½ garlic clove

25g pine nuts

25g parmesan or vegetarian alternative

A pinch of salt

50ml olive oil

To finish:

A squeeze of lemon juice

Freshly grated parmesan

Method:

1. First, make the pesto. Put the basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts and parmesan in a food processor with a pinch of salt. Pulse, pushing down regularly, until the basil starts to break down, then drizzle in the oil until you have a bright green, slightly textured paste.

2. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add a heaped teaspoon of salt. Add the pasta and potatoes and cook for around eight minutes, then add the leek.

3. Continue to cook until the pasta and potatoes are just al dente, then add the asparagus or courgette and cook just for another minute. Drain the pasta and vegetables, and return to the saucepan.

4. Stir in the pesto, then taste. Add a squeeze of lemon, if you like, then serve with more parmesan sprinkled over.

Recipe from ‘4 Steps To A Healthier, Happier You’ by Tess Daly (published by Bantam, £18.99).