Tetley recruiting full-time tasters to try up to 300 teas per day

Tetley is looking for two tea aficionados to join its team of tasters, with successful applicants expected to taste up to 300 different teas per day.

The British tea company states that those who are chosen to be “graduate tea buyers”, as the role is called, will be sent around the world to taste different teas so that they can “learn the secret lexicon of tea”.

The role will involve a significant amount of training to start with, offering applicants the opportunity to “cement their knowledge of the tea manufacturing process”.

In terms of specific requirements, Tetley states that it’s looking to hire those with a 2:2 degree in addition to people who work well under pressure, have strong analytical skills, and are highly self-motivated.

“This is a dream job which few know exist”, a spokesperson for Tetley said.

“Tea tasting is a fine art, much like a wine sommelier, which takes years to master. 10,000 hours of training across 450 skills need to be completed to be considered an expert, and that’s what we’re offering.”

They went on to explain that prior tea-tasting experience is not necessary for the position.

“You don’t need to have a refined palate when you’re starting out, this is developed through our training and mentoring programme.

“So, if you have a clear passion for great tasting food and drink, and would love to learn about the zing, sparkle, colour and body of different quality tea types, we want to hear from you.”

Lucy Urwin, Tea Buyer at Tetley, commented: “I started my career as a Graduate Tea Buyer seven years ago and I now lead Africa buying, responsible for millions of dollars’ worth of spend per year.

“I have worked across different buying origins and tasted thousands of tea samples. It’s definitely not your average nine to five job.

“The role has offered me unique opportunities to travel around the world and spend time in our international offices. We have a really welcoming environment in the department, and I have always felt supported in my learning.”

The deadline for applications is 5 November. You can apply online here.