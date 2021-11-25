On Thursday, 25 November, people across the US will gather with their family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving, an annual holiday to commemorate all that they are grateful for.

One of the key components of the day is a lavish Thanksgiving dinner. While dishes vary among states, families and cultures, a roast turkey is usually central to the meal.

However, as is often the case when it comes to major celebrations, an ingredient or two can get missed during the planning.

Thankfully, a number of stores are still open on the public holiday. We recommend double checking in your local area for opening times before visiting.

Here are some of the stores that are open, and those that are closed.

Open grocery stores

Fairway Marke t – Most stores are open from 7am to 11pm

t – Most stores are open from 7am to 11pm Wegmans – Most stores are open from 6am until 4pm. All locations in Massachusetts are closed

– Most stores are open from 6am until 4pm. All locations in Massachusetts are closed Whole Foods Market – Opening hours vary across the country; many stores are open from 7am to 3pm

– Opening hours vary across the country; many stores are open from 7am to 3pm Albertsons – Hours vary across the country, but most locations are open from 6am to 4pm

– Hours vary across the country, but most locations are open from 6am to 4pm Acme Market – Most stores are open from 7am til 4pm

– Most stores are open from 7am til 4pm Harris Teeter – Most stores open for the morning only, from 6am to 12pm

– Most stores open for the morning only, from 6am to 12pm H-E-B – Most stores open for the morning only, from 6am to 12pm

– Most stores open for the morning only, from 6am to 12pm WinCo Foods – Usually open 24 hours a day, stores across the country will close at 3pm

– Usually open 24 hours a day, stores across the country will close at 3pm Stop & Shop – Most stores are open until 5pm

– Most stores are open until 5pm Dillons – Stores are open until 3pm

– Stores are open until 3pm Ralphs – Most stores are open until 10pm

– Most stores are open until 10pm Kroger – Most stores open for their regular hours

– Most stores open for their regular hours Safeway – Most stores open for their regular hours

– Most stores open for their regular hours CVS Pharmacy – Some CVS stores are open but opening times vary by location

Closed grocery stores

Many retailers have decided to keep their stores closed this Thanksgiving.

Some, like Walmart, said they had chosen not to open as a thank you to their staff and to give them the opportunity to spend the day with their loved ones.

On Monday, 22 November, Target announced that it would permanently close its doors on Thanksgiving.

In a statement, Target CEO Brian Cornell said staff members has expressed how “thankful” they are stores would not open on Thanksgiving.

He said changes to the retailer’s operations during the pandemic had helped identify “new ways to help guests get holiday deals earlier than ever in the season”, allowing stores to close on the annual holiday.

The following stores will remain closed.