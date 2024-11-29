Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matthew McConaughey are impressed after the Hollywood actor and his wife Camila unveiled a special Thanksgiving dish: Tequila Turkey.

Camila took to her brand’s, Woman of Today, Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself preparing the dish, which she made using a recipe from Laurence Agnew, the executive chef at The Grand Marlin Pensacola Beach.

The clip began with her pouring her and her husband’s brand of tequila – Pantalones Organic Tequila – into a large bowl with brine and a large turkey in it.

open image in gallery Matthew McConaughey‘s wife says she made a ‘picture-perfect’ turkey with tequila ( womenoftoday / Instgram )

Matthew then appeared in the video, telling his wife to pour “more” tequila into the bowl, which she said “no” to doing. However, someone off-camera, presumably Matthew, then added more tequila to the mixture.

Camila then laughed and stopped the pouring, before adding: “Hey that’s good, but save some for us!”

She then showcased a bowl of apple slices that she was putting into her bowl. She then showcased her cooked, golden-brown bird, which had been soaked in the tequila mixture before it was put in the oven.

“Oh look how beautiful this is!” Camila said. “We just made picture-perfect turkey with Pantalones. This is beautiful. I’ve never made a turkey so beautiful before.”

After expressing her gratitude to Agnew, who won her “Tequila Turkey Recipe” contest, she shared how she’ll be having the turkey with the perfect beverage on the side.

“Now I’m going to enjoy some tequila turkey with my Pantalones Tequila,” she added, before blowing a kiss at the camera. “Enjoy, Happy Thanksgiving.”

open image in gallery McConaughey and his wife and model Camila Alves at an Oscars party earlier this year ( AFP via Getty Images )

She gushed over the results of her turkey in the caption, writing: “No joke…it came out sooo good!!!”

As she once again congratulated Agnew on winning her contest, she emphasized how grateful she was to be working with such a unique recipe, which is available on her website, Women of Today.

“And thank you for making me now comfortable on Thanksgiving turkey something I was so afraid of it before!!” she wrote to the executive chef.

In the comments, many fans expressed how impressed they were by Camila’s turkey.

“This looks amazing!” one person wrote, while another added: “That is a beautiful looking turkey. Enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving blessings.”

A third quipped: “Add tequila to the turkey, and I’ll add cinnamon sugar and cloves to the kettle.”

Matthew and Camila, who share three children, first announced the release of Pantalones Tequila in October 2023. For their campaign earlier this month, they even re-created the poster for Matthew’s hit movie, How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

In the image, Camila posed in the lead Andie Anderson’s (played by Kate Hudson) signature yellow dress, as she had her back turned from her husband. While Matthew was wearing a dress jacket, shirt, and tie, he wasn’t wearing any pants, as the poster instead read: “How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways.”

Earlier this month, Matthew also recalled how his wife shaped his career after they moved to a ranch in Texas. He also noted that he was at a point where he was saying “no” to certain projects, so he could stop being known as the “dude” who does rom-coms.

“That was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working. I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas, and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, ‘No, no, no, no, no McConaughey,’” he explained, during an episode of the Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios podcast. “I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.”

He also noted that there were a “wobbly” two years when he stuck to this rule. However, he later went on to work on acclaimed films including The Lincoln Lawyer, Bernie, Mud, Interstellar, Magic Mike, and Dallas Buyers Club for which he won a Best Actor Oscar.