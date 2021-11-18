Singapore luxury hotel criticised for the cost of its white rice

Social media users have expressed their disbelief at the price of a single bowl of rice at a luxury hotel in Singapore.

A TikTok user who stayed in the presidential suite of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) hotel received a bill of almost S$19 (£10.30) for two small bowls of white rice.

A video of the receipt showed that each bowl cost S$8 (£4.30) each, plus S$3 service charge and taxes.

“Most expensive small bowl of white rice,” the user captioned the post.

The video has received more than 300,000 views and nearly 7,000 comments – mostly from people expressing shock at the cost of the rice.

“MBS rice made out of gold,” one person said. Another described it as “daylight robbery”.

One user submitted an explanation for the steep price, writing: “They cook [the rice] grain by grain then accumulate into two bowls for you...that’s why S$8 per bowl.”

Another proposed that “there is gold pepper inside”.

Others argued that the cost of the rice is reasonable and in line with prices at other four- and five-star hotels.

“This is an ultra-luxury hotel for S$400 a night cheapest. For a room service rice bowl, this is not surprising.”

MBS is not the only establishment facing criticism for the prices of its food.

Steakhouse owner and internet sensation Salt Bae has dominated headlines in recent weeks after it emerged that his Nusr-Et restaurant in London charges customers £9 for a single serving of Coke.

The Knightsbridge eatery’s menu boasts a number of gold-covered items, including a tomahawk steak priced at £1,450 and a golden burger for £100.

The restaurant has received mixed reviews on TripAdvisor, with some customers taking issue with its policy of only giving out tables for 105 minutes at a time.

One person claimed they received slow service, and were only given 30 minutes to eat once food arrived.

Another rated the restaurant as “excellent”, writing that it was “good value due to the experience”.

“If you want to feel you have got an amazing deal, this is not for you. If you are fortunate enough to be able to eat without worrying too much about the prices, I promise you will not be disappointed,” they said.