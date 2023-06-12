‘Spiral hotdog’ cooking technique goes viral amid UK heatwave

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An unusual method for cooking hotdogs has gone viral on TikTok after food influencer Carolina Gelen shared a tutorial video for “spiral hotdogs”.

Gelen, who shares recipes with more than 560k followers on TikTok, posted her latest tutorial last week and has garnered more than 1.8m views in under three days.

Her method of cutting hot dogs into a spiral before cooking them gives the sausages more surface area for caramelisation and toppings, she said.

The home cook demonstrates inserting a skewer lengthwise into a hotdog and using a knife to cut around it at a 45-degree angle.

This creates a spiral hot dog that lengthens but does not break apart. Gelen then cooks them in a cast iron pan over a fire and explained that the new shape makes the meat “open up in the pan”.

“They caramelise beautifully and they can hold so many more toppings due to their shape,” she told viewers. “All those flavours and sauces will fall between those nooks and crannies and stay in between the buns.”

Gelen recommends making her roasted red pepper salsa and pickle mayonnaise for toppings, but people who try her method can use whatever hot dog toppings they enjoy.

She finished the video by assembling her hot dog, which was loaded up with her salsa, mayonnaise and mustard.

Viewers have been enjoying trying Gelen’s method of cooking hot dogs, with one person writing: “You just changed my life.”

Another said: “This is genius. I only like grilled hot dogs and this will definitely maximise caramelisation.”

A third added: “My hot dog life will never be the same thank you.”

The video was also shared on Twitter and has gained a similar reception, with many users declaring they will try it out.

“One of those tips that immediately strike you as game-changing and legit,” one person wrote. “Maillard reaction = flavour. And those new nooks and crannies can hold on to toppings better.

“I’ll be 100 per cent doing with my hot dogs and bratwursts from now on.”

Another said: “I did the spiral hot dogs thing tonight and I can confirm it’s got me a Michelin star.”

Some people pointed out that this method is common in some cuisines, such as Filipino food, and confirmed it is a delicious way to prepare hot dogs.

The viral tip comes as the UK is experiencing the highest temperatures of 2023 so far, with the mercury hitting 30C in most of the country on Saturday (10 June).

Many will undoubtedly be having barbecues as the temperatures soar again today (Sunday 11 June) and can try Gelen’s method of cooking hot dogs.

However, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales and some areas could be hit by torrential rain this weekend.