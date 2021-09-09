Whether you need a healthy and filling snack, have run out of creative lunches ideas or are just looking for a quick and easy option during the week, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has teamed up with British Lion Eggs to create two cracking recipes that will have the whole family eating like champions.

The best part is they’re packed with key proteins, vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium, B12 and omega-3 fatty acids.

Mexican chilaquiles

Perfect for sharing with the whole family, these Mexican chilaquiles are a true lunchtime delight. Topped with sunny-side-up eggs, creamy feta cheese, crispy red onions and fragrant coriander, this corn tortilla chip meal takes only 15 minutes to cook and can be injected with a kick of flavour by squeezing a wedge of lime on top.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 tsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red chilli, ½ finely chopped, ½ sliced

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

250g corn tortilla chips

100g feta, crumbled

Small handful coriander leaves

4 large British Lion eggs

1 small red onion, finely chopped

Lime wedges, to serve

Method:

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Heat 1 tsp oil in a medium frying pan, add the garlic and finely chopped chilli and cook until just golden and fragrant, about 45 secs. Pour over the chopped tomatoes and cook for 5 mins to reduce.

Pour half the chopped tomatoes into a large 28cm oven proof dish or frying pan, and gently stir through half the tortilla chips until coated. Sprinkle with half the feta and half the coriander. Pour the remaining tortilla chips into the pan with tomatoes, stir to coat then place in the ovenproof dish on top of the others. Scatter with remaining feta and place under grill for 3-4 mins until the cheese is melted and the tortillas are golden and crisp.

Meanwhile place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, heat the remaining oil then crack 4 British Lion Eggs into the pan. Cook for 3 minutes, or until white is set, covering with a tight-fitting lid to cook the tops if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove the tortilla chips from the grill, nestle the fried eggs among the tortillas, sprinkle with the red onion and coriander and serve with lime wedges.

Cook’s tip: Make your own corn tortilla chips! Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Brush both sides of 3 tortillas lightly with olive oil then cut into triangles. Place in a single layer on lined baking trays and bake for 7-8 minutes until golden and crisp.

Turkey burgers with sweet potato fries

Packed with protein, these burgers are the perfect size for anyone on-the-go (British Lion Eggs)

This quick-and-easy egg-filled burger, complemented by a side of thick-cut sweet potato fries and crispy salad, is packed with protein and is the perfect size for anyone on-the-go. Filled with succulent turkey breast mince, fresh parsley and rich tomato chutney, it’s not short on flavour either.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5-10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

600g sweet potatoes, cut into 1 cm thick chips

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

5 large British Lion eggs

500g turkey breast mince

40g fresh breadcrumbs

2 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

4 burger buns

4 tbsp tomato chutney

4 little gem lettuce leaves

Salad, to serve

Method:

Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/ gas 6. Place the sweet potato fries on a baking tray and drizzle over 1 tbsp olive oil, toss to coat then sprinkle over the cayenne pepper. Bake in the oven for 30 min.

Meanwhile combine the garlic, onion, 1 British Lion egg and turkey mince together in a large bowl and season with black pepper. Shape the mixture into four patties about 3cm thick.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large, ovenproof frying pan over a medium to high heat and sear the burgers for 2 mins on each side until browned. Transfer the pan to the bottom shelf of the oven for 15 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Prepare the bread rolls by cutting in half and spreading the base of each with tomato chutney, then top with lettuce.

Heat the remaining 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Crack the eggs one by one into different corners of the pan and cook for 3 minutes or until the white is set, covering with a tight-fitting lid to cook the tops if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the turkey patties onto the prepared buns, then top with the fried eggs. Serve with the sweet potato fries and a crunchy salad.

Cook’s tip: Keep things healthy and instead of sugary ketchup serve with a garlic and chive yoghurt dip – combine 150g plain yogurt, ½ tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp chopped chives and 1 finely chopped garlic.

Get ahead: Prepare the turkey patties the day before and store separated with greaseproof paper in the fridge.

For more recipes the whole family can enjoy, visit the British Lion Eggs website, here.