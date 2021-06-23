Eat like an Olympian with these high protein recipes from Tom Daley

Every athlete knows eggs are the real breakfast of champions. They’re packed with protein and vitamins, they go with almost anything and there’s about a hundred different ways to make them.

But with people returning to the office it can be tempting to just grab a granola bar or worse, skip breakfast altogether. These quick recipes from Olympic diver Tom Daley and British Lion Eggs are the perfect way to get your day started or keep your energy up for the afternoon slump.

The best part is they are packed full of key vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium, B12 and omega-3 fatty acids. So dive right in!

Low carb pizza omelette

Using a large omelette instead of pizza dough and topping it with chestnut mushrooms, goat’s cheese and black pepper creates this low-carb, protein-packed alternative to a traditional pizza.

(British Lion)

Serves: 3-4

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

200g chestnut mushrooms, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

8 British Lion eggs

100g goat’s cheese, crumbled

Small handful rocket

Salad to serve

Method:

1. Heat the grill to high. Heat 1 tsp oil in medium non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat, add the mushrooms, season and cook for 10 minutes until soft and golden. Add the garlic and half the thyme for the last 2 minutes.

2. Meanwhile heat 1 tsp oil in another large (28cm) non-stick ovenproof frying pan. Beat the British Lion eggs together in a bowl and season, tip into the pan. Cook over a low to medium heat for 4 mins, stirring occasionally until the eggs are almost set.

3. Place under the grill for approx. 1 minute until set and puffed up. Scatter with mushrooms and cheese, season with black pepper then grill again for 1-2 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

4. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle over extra thyme leaves and the rocket, cut into wedges and serve with salad.

Cook’s tip:Also delicious cold, so pop any leftovers in lunchboxes either sliced or cut into bitesize pieces and serve with salsa to dip.

Veggie breakfast burrito

Burritos are a quick and easy way to fuel your day, whether it’s at breakfast, lunch or even dinner. Tom Daley’s veggie burrito uses an “egg tortilla” instead of a traditional tortilla – giving that extra protein fix – wrapped around halloumi cheese, salsa sauce and fresh peppers for full flavour.

(British Lion)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients

3 tsp olive oil

1 yellow pepper, ½cm thick slices

¼ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp ground cumin

100g young leaf spinach

3 British Lion eggs

125g halloumi, ½cm thick slices

100g tomato salsa or chopped tomatoes

Small handful fresh coriander, leaves picked

½ lime

Method

1. Add a tsp of oil to a non-stick frying pan and sauté the sliced pepper over a medium to high heat for 1 minute, then stir through the chilli powder and cumin. Continue to cook for a further 4 minutes until charred and softened.

2. Scatter over the spinach and cook for a final minute to wilt. Set aside and cover to keep warm.

3. Beat the British Lion eggs together in a bowl and season. Return the frying pan to a medium heat with another tsp oil. Pour half the egg mix to the pan and swirl the pan to coat the base, before cooking for 2-3 minutes until set and lightly golden.

4. Remove the egg “tortilla” from the pan and store on a plate. Repeat to make one more.

5. Wipe the pan with a kitchen towel and return to a medium heat, then add the cheese.

6. Allow to pan fry for 2-3 minutes until golden-brown then flip and repeat on the other side.

7. Lay out the egg ‘tortillas’ and top with the peppers and spinach, halloumi slices and spoon over the salsa or tomatoes.

8. Squeeze over a little lime and scatter with coriander leaves before tucking one side of the egg “tortilla” up and rolling up to serve.

Cook’s tip: Make ahead. Cooking for a crowd or mornings are a rush? Cook your omelettes the night before, stack on a plate, cover and store in the fridge. You can even cook the peppers & spinach and store in the fridge. To reheat place the omelettes in the microwave for 1 each, and the veggies for 1 and ½ mins. Cook the halloumi fresh to avoid it being tough.

Mix up your toppings try: asparagus and gruyere: garlic mushrooms and onion; mushroom; ham and goat’s cheese; spinach, feta and sun-dried tomato.

Avocado and egg sliders

These mini avocado and egg “burgers” are a healthy snack and cute to look at too. The boiled eggs are filled with avocado, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce leaves. Top with sesame seeds for that extra crunch and chilli flakes if you like it spicy.

(British Lion)

Serves: 6

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

6 British Lion eggs

1 ready to eat avocado

1 tsp lemon juice

1 medium tomato

2 medium leaves curly lettuce

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp black and white sesame seeds

Method

1. Place the British Lion eggs into a saucepan and add enough cold water to cover them by 1cm. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes. As soon as they are cooked drain and cool them rapidly under cold running water.

2. Meanwhile thinly slice the avocado, drizzle over the lemon juice.

3. To peel the eggs, crack the shells all over on a hard surface. Then peel the shell off, and rinse.

4. Slice each hard-boiled egg in half lengthwise, then cut a small slice off the base of 6, so the egg slider can lay flat and not tip over once assembled.

5. Slice the ends off the tomato, then cut the remaining into 6 slices. Cut 6 small pieces off the lettuce leaves and divide between the egg bases, then top with a tomato slice and the avocado. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Put the other half of the egg face down on top to create a little sandwich. Secure with a toothpick inserted down the centre. Brush the tops very lightly with a drop of water then sprinkle over the chilli flakes and sesame seeds.

Cook’s tip: Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. The rapid cooling of the eggs helps to prevent dark rings forming between the yolk and the white.

For more egg recipes, visit the British Lion website, here.