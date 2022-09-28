Tom Kerridge’s ‘real life’ recipes to make every day taste special

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cheddar sausage rolls

“It’s all about getting as much extra flavour as possible into the sausage meat with cheddar, caramelised onion chutney and fresh thyme,” says Tom Kerridge, who suggests a dollop of brown sauce on the side.

Makes: 6

Ingredients:

500g pork sausages, outer skins removed

2 tsp thyme leaves

3 tbsp caramelised onion chutney

130g cheddar, grated

320g pack ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 large free-range egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Put the sausage meat into a bowl with the thyme, chutney and 100g of the grated cheese. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and mix well.

2. Unroll the puff pastry and lay it out flat on your work surface. Cut it in half, to give two 23×18cm rectangles. Divide the sausage mixture in half and roll each portion into an even sausage shape, 23cm long. Place a sausage filling roll down the middle of each pastry rectangle and press it down lightly.

3. Brush the pastry on either side of the sausage filling with beaten egg. Now lift the pastry from the right side over the filling and then lift the left side over that. Flip the long sausage roll over so that the folded side is now on the bottom. Place this on a tray lined with baking paper and repeat with the other sausage filling and pastry.

4. Put both sausage rolls in the freezer to firm up for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.

5. When the rolls are semi-frozen, cut each into three even-sized lengths. Brush the undersides with beaten egg, then turn them top side up. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with the remaining cheese (you can make them ahead to this point and keep them in the fridge, ready to cook).

6. Place the sausage rolls on a lined baking tray and bake on a high shelf in the oven for 25 minutes. The pastry should be deep golden brown and the filling cooked through and piping hot. Let them cool down for a few minutes before tucking in.

Fridge raid soup

Save money and use up what you’ve already got (Cristian Barnett/PA)

This filling minestrone is a great way to avoid food waste and clear out the fridge before your next supermarket delivery arrives – and hopefully save some cash in the process.

“Swap the chorizo for bacon, add beans or lentils, use only veg – anything goes,” says Kerridge. “If you roughly follow these ratios of veg, chicken stock and pasta, it will always taste delicious.”

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cooking chorizo sausages, sliced

1 large onion, diced

2 large carrots, diced

3 celery sticks, diced

2 tbsp thyme leaves

1L chicken stock

400g tin chopped tomatoes

150g small pasta shapes or orzo

150g frozen peas

2 large handfuls of kale, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To finish:

Extra virgin olive oil

Finely grated parmesan

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the chorizo slices, let them slowly render in the oil and cook for around five minutes or until they just begin to caramelise. Add the onion, carrots and celery and sauté for a further five minutes or until softened.

2. Add the thyme, chicken stock and tinned tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for five minutes before adding the pasta. Stir well and simmer for 12 minutes or until the pasta is almost cooked.

3. Toss in the frozen peas and kale, stir well and season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer for a few minutes until the kale is tender.

4. Ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkling of parmesan, then serve.

Harissa-roast pumpkin and feta salad

A healthy salad with an autumnal twist (Cristian Barnett/PA)

“Roasting pumpkin or butternut squash brings out all its natural sugars, which is perfect next to the spicy kick from rose harissa and contrasting cooling feta cheese,” says Kerridge.

Plus, the roasted chickpeas and toasted pumpkin seeds provide a delicious, moreish crunch.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

500g deseeded pumpkin (or butternut squash), cut into wedges

400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp rose harissa

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

100g baby spinach leaves

100g feta

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, toasted, to finish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.

2. Place the pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas on a baking tray. Drizzle with one tablespoon of the extra virgin olive oil and the harissa and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mix well with your hands so that both the pumpkin and chickpeas are coated well. Roast on a high shelf in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until just tender.

3. Meanwhile, for the dressing, in a medium bowl, mix together the mustard, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar and remaining three tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer two tablespoons of the dressing to a small bowl and set aside.

4. Take the tray of pumpkin (or squash) and chickpeas from the oven and set aside to cool slightly.

5. Add the spinach leaves to the dressing in the medium bowl and toss gently to coat. Divide the spinach between two plates.

6. Distribute the roasted pumpkin (or squash) wedges and chickpeas over the spinach and crumble over the feta. Sprinkle with the toasted pumpkin seeds and trickle over the reserved dressing to serve.

‘Real Life Recipes’ by Tom Kerridge (published by Bloomsbury Absolute, £26; photography by Cristian Barnett), available now.