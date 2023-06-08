How to make tomato confit with whipped feta

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cold, salty feta topped with tomatoes warmed in olive oil that has been studded with aromatics until they are bursting, gooey and have a heightened sweetness are the perfect topping for hunks of grilled bread,” says Ravinder Bhogal of this dish.

“These tomatoes are also pretty perfect tossed together with pasta or gnocchi, which I just throw straight into the roasting tin before tossing and eating.”

Whipped feta with confit tomatoes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

400g mixed cherry tomatoes

5 garlic cloves, peeled and bruised

3 thin strips of lemon peel

½ tsp caster sugar

1 tsp coriander seeds

¼ tsp dried chilli flakes

4 sprigs of oregano

60ml extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

For the whipped feta:

200g good-quality feta cheese

Juice of ½ lemon

100g thick Greek yoghurt

Method:

‘Comfort & Joy’ is Bhogal’s third cookbook (Bloomsbury)

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas mark 4.

2. Cut some of the larger tomatoes in half and leave some whole and place in a roasting tin along with the garlic and lemon peel. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over the caster sugar, coriander seeds, chilli flakes and oregano, then drizzle over the olive oil.

3. Bake for 40 minutes until the tomatoes are bursting and fragrant. Cool down slightly, then discard the garlic and lemon peel.

4. In the meantime, put the feta cheese into a food processor along with the lemon juice and whizz until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt.

5. Put the whipped feta in a serving bowl and top with the warm tomatoes. Serve with slices of toasted sourdough bread.

Recipe from ‘Comfort & Joy: Irresistible Pleasures From A Vegetarian Kitchen’ by Ravinder Bhogal (Bloomsbury, £26).