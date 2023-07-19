Splash out for this heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad
Pimp up your favourite summer salad with Middle Eastern flavours, says Lauren Taylor
Make this in summer when the tomatoes are at their best,” suggests Imad Alarnab. “The better the tomato, the better this will taste, so splash out and get the good ones.”
Heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad
Serves: 2 as a main or 4 as a side
Ingredients:
1 fennel bulb
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp za’atar
300g assorted heritage tomatoes, cut into chunks
2 tbsp good-quality extra virgin olive oil
Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
2 tbsp dukkah
150g soft goat’s cheese
Small handful of fresh tarragon leaves
Salt
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.
2. Cut the fennel bulb into 6-8 wedges, depending on how large your fennel is. Toss in the olive oil, za’atar and salt to taste, place on an oven tray and roast for 25-30 minutes until soft, slightly crisp and golden. Set aside to cool slightly.
3. Toss the tomatoes in a little salt and the extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and dukkah. Roughly crumble the cheese and place on a large serving plate, followed by the roasted fennel and then the tomatoes. Finish with the tarragon leaves.
Imad’s Syrian Kitchen by Imad Alarnab (HQ, £26).
