Splash out for this heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Make this in summer when the tomatoes are at their best,” suggests Imad Alarnab. “The better the tomato, the better this will taste, so splash out and get the good ones.”

Heritage tomato, fennel and dukkah salad

Serves: 2 as a main or 4 as a side

Ingredients:

1 fennel bulb

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp za’atar

300g assorted heritage tomatoes, cut into chunks

2 tbsp good-quality extra virgin olive oil

Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp dukkah

150g soft goat’s cheese

Small handful of fresh tarragon leaves

Salt

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas 6.

2. Cut the fennel bulb into 6-8 wedges, depending on how large your fennel is. Toss in the olive oil, za’atar and salt to taste, place on an oven tray and roast for 25-30 minutes until soft, slightly crisp and golden. Set aside to cool slightly.

3. Toss the tomatoes in a little salt and the extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and dukkah. Roughly crumble the cheese and place on a large serving plate, followed by the roasted fennel and then the tomatoes. Finish with the tarragon leaves.

Imad’s Syrian Kitchen by Imad Alarnab (HQ, £26).