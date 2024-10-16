Five things too much ultra-processed food does to your body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



There have been a lot campaigns urging children to avoid processed food recently – and authors from the University of Liverpool and the University of Aberdeen have published a new article in the PLOS Medicine journal which shares their views on this discussion.

While the authors acknowledged the “detrimental” impact foods that are high in saturated fat, salt or sugar have on our health, they said encouraging consumption of health-promoting foods, like fruits, vegetables and wholegrains would be more beneficial.

They also raised concerns about a potential “social cost for many people with more limited resources” of removing convenient options and the possible negative mental health impacts on “those who worry about their health or live with eating disorders, particularly if social circumstances make avoiding UPFs difficult”.

Eating ultra-processed foods in moderation is fine, but eating too much could negatively impact five key areas of our body.

We have spoken to some experts who have explained what ultra-processed foods are, and have highlighting the risks overindulgence can lead to.

What are ultra-processed foods?

“Ultra-processed foods are those that have been significantly altered through industrial processing, often containing ingredients you wouldn’t typically use at home, such as artificial preservatives, emulsifiers, and flavour enhancers,” explains Lucy Diamond, NHS-registered dietitian and clinical director of weight-management provider Oviva. “These foods are designed to be convenient, but they often lack the nutritional integrity of whole foods.

“Common examples include sugary cereals, soft drinks, ready-made meals, packaged snacks like crisps and biscuits, and processed meats like hot dogs or chicken nuggets.”

Skin

open image in gallery Eating too much ultra-processed foods can cause acne breakouts (Alamy/PA)

“Ultra-processed foods can significantly impact skin health, contributing to inflammation, premature ageing, and worsening conditions like acne,” says David Connor, a skincare expert and owner of KANZEN Skincare.

“High levels of refined sugars weaken collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles and loss of elasticity, while spiking insulin levels can increase oil production and trigger breakouts,” explains Connor. “These foods also lack essential nutrients for skin repair, often leaving the complexion dull and dehydrated.”

Heart

Ultra-processed foods are high in sodium (salt) which can lead to fluid retention and increased blood volume.

“This causes the heart to work harder, resulting in elevated blood pressure, known as hypertension,” explains Dr Oliver Segal, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist at The Harley Street Clinic, part of HCA Healthcare UK. “Over time, high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease.”

Eating lots of unhealthy fatty foods can also elevate our cholesterol levels, which can lead to serious heart issues further down the line.

“Ultra-processed foods frequently contain unhealthy fats, including trans fats and saturated fats, which can raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol,” explains Segal. “High LDL cholesterol levels can lead to the buildup of fatty deposits in arteries (atherosclerosis), narrowing them and increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

open image in gallery UPFs can increase the risk of a heart attack (Alamy/PA)

Many ultra-processed foods contain additives, preservatives, and artificial ingredients that can trigger an inflammatory response in the body, adds the cardiologist.

“Chronic inflammation is linked to various cardiovascular diseases, as it can damage blood vessels and promote the formation of arterial plaques,” says Segal. “This increases the risk of heart disease and other related conditions.”

Eating a processed diet can also lead to obesity, which is a significant risk factor for heart disease.

“Excess body weight puts additional strain on the heart and can lead to other conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, further increasing heart disease risk,” adds Segal.

Brain/mental health

open image in gallery Some research links eating too much processed food to depression (Alamy/PA)

Some studies have linked ultra-processed foods to mental health challenges, including increased rates of depression and anxiety.

“These foods often cause blood sugar spikes followed by crashes, which can impact mood stability,” explains Diamond. “Additionally, ultra-processed foods typically lack essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that support brain health.

“Over time, a diet high in these foods may contribute to cognitive decline and make it harder for individuals to maintain emotional resilience and mental clarity.”

Gut

open image in gallery Gut inflammation (Alamy/PA)

“Ultra-processed foods often contain artificial colours, emulsifiers, sweeteners, flavourings and other additives,” says Rob Hobson, nutritionist and ambassador for Bio-Kult. “They are typically high in added sugars, saturated fat and salt, but low in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals and fibre.

“A diet high in fat, sugar and carbohydrates may change the gut microbiota, reducing the presence of beneficial bacteria and promoting unhelpful bacteria growth, leading to an imbalance in the gut microbiota and causing gut inflammation and increased intestinal permeability.”

Hormones

“Ultra-processed foods, particularly those high in added sugars and unhealthy fats, can interfere with hormonal balance,” says Diamond. “For example, excessive consumption of refined sugars can lead to insulin resistance, which can contribute to metabolic conditions like type 2 diabetes.”