From PF Chang’s to Shake Shack: All the restaurants offering Valentine’s Day deals

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, many restaurants are offering some special deals on food to celebrate.

Although the romantic day doesn’t fall until 14 February, a few beloved fast food chains will also be having both before and after the holiday. However, not all the deals are entirely related to the theme of love, as PF Chang’s is offering free dumplings to those who’ve been dumped.

Some of the restaurants’ specials vary from a unique dining experience to five-course dinners to a simply buy one, get one free deal.

From Shake Shack to Chipotle, here’s the range of restaurants that are doing something extra special for Valentine’s Day this year.

P F Chang’s

P F Chang’s is giving away free dumplings to anyone who recently got dumped by their now ex. As noted by the restaurant chain, customers will receive an order of six pork or shrimp dumplings after they share the story of their breakup, or a screenshot of the “breakup text” they received. The deal will last until 21 February, which is National Breakup Day.

The deal can either be redeemed online or in stores, as customers are also required to make a minimum of a $1 purchase.

Melting Pot

The beloved spot for fondue is offering a five-course meal special on Valentine’s Day. For the Melting Pot’s Ultimate 5-Course Experience, customers will receive a cheese fondue along with an appetiser, salad, and entrée. For dessert, they will also be offered the brand’s signature Chocolate Explosion Fondue.

The price for the five-course experience varies, based on the location of the Melting Pot you’re going to.

Shake Shack

On 14 February, Shake Shack is doing a special “Love Shack” dining experience at select locations. The burger chain will have two dinner options, with one being a “Swicy Date Night” that features an “$80 prix fixe Swicy tasting menu” for two.

The “Swicy Date Night” menu includes a reserved table, where each customer will receive a Korean Style Fried Chicken sandwich, along with Spicy Korean BBQ Fries and a beverage of choice. You and your date will also receive a Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundae to share.

For the “Umani Dinner party,” there is a $160 prix fixe tasting menu for four people. While at their reserved table, each guest will receive a Korean BBQ Burger, Spicy Korean BBQ Fries, and individual Gochujang Caramel Sauce Sundaes. They will also be offered their beverages of choice.

This isn’t the only deal that Shake Shack is offering. Customers who order a Korean BBQ Burger or Korean Style Fried Chicken Sandwich for take-out will then get a second one free. The deal, which first started on 7 February, is available when people order for delivery or use the Shake Shack app.

Panera

Starting on 14 February, Panera will be launching The Double Bread Bowl, perfect for a soup date for two. Guests can select any combinations of two different soups, with the bread bowl starting at $9.99 depending on store locations. However, this is a limited-time offer, as The Double Bread Bowl will only be served until 28 February.

Applebee’s

As part of its latest promotion for Valentine’s Day, Applebee’s is offering some alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks at discounted prices. For example, the chain is serving a “$4 Mai Tai Mocktail”, which is made with passion fruit, pineapple, and lime. The restaurant is also selling a $5 Tipsy Cupid, which is made with “Tito’s Handmade Vodka, triple sec, strawberry, premium lemon sour, and lemonade”.

The third drink on the list of Valentine’s Day-themed beverages is a Blue Moon Belgian White, which only costs $6.

Chili’s

Throughout the entire month, Chili’s is serving a “$6 StrawEddy Margarita”, in honour of “turning up the love this February”. The strawberry margarita is made with tequila, lemon vodka, strawberry purée, and fresh sour.

Qdoba

On 14 February, members of Qdoba’s rewards club can snag a free entrée and a drink. The deal is redeemable both online and in stores.