The ultimate foodie guide to Valentine’s Day

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Whether you’re planning to spoil your significant other, you’re going out with friends or you’re treating yourself, this expansive guide will cover all the bases (see what we did there?).

Eating out

Fallow

Fallow, a sustainably-focused restaurant in St James’s Market, will be a serving a special menu (£78) this Valentine’s Day. Known for its bold, sharing-style dishes, Fallow has a flair for whole animal butchery and showcasing often-wasted ingredients. The Valentine’s Day menu will feature Fallow’s signature mushroom parfait, made using three in-house grown varieties.

fallowrestaurant.com

Bibi

For one evening only, Chet Sharma’s Mayfair spot will be offering a special Valentine’s Chef’s Selection menu for £75pp, featuring celebratory dishes like lobster ka shora, ajwaini brill, as well as BiBi classics like the aged Swaledale lamb job and Sharmaji’s Lahori chicken. The vegetarian version is equally as tantalising, with the likes of truffle and millet kichdi and celeriac makhmali. Plus, the wine team has crafted a wine pairing (£55pp) for each of the menus.

bibirestaurants.com/valentines-at-bibi/

Tendril, Soho

Rishim Sachdeva’s “(mostly) vegan” pop-up at the Sun & 13 Cantons pub behind Carnaby Street will be serving a showstopper of a Valentine’s menu starting this weekend for £45pp. Guests will be treated to some of Tendril’s greatest hits, such as the chipotle grilled mushrooms, alongside some special newcomers like the lentil parfait the baked brie. They’ll be opening early on the actual day and to make it even more romantic, all those who lunch with them will be welcomed with a pomegranate spritzer (on the house, of course!)

tendrilkitchen.co.uk

Kricket White City

Kricket, an Indian-inspired restaurant, will be hosting a Valentine’s Day supper club with a bespoke menu at its White City location on 14 February. Crafted by co-owner and chef patron Will Bowlby, the menu (£55) includes an array of highlights including an oyster pakora served with pickled rhubarb and theca.

kricket.co.uk/valentines-day-february-14th

Homeslice

Homeslice, one of London’s most beloved pizza restaurants, is partnering with Häagen-Dazs this Valentine’s Day for a special heart-shaped ice cream pizza. Made from a chocolate hazelnut base and topped with a scoop of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, the dessert will be served at all five Homeslice locations.

homeslicepizza.co.uk

Corrigan’s Mayfair

Corrigan’s Mayfair, home to celebrity Irish chef Richard Corrigan, champions coastal fare and wild game. The restaurant is offering a seven course menu (£130) created by head chef Philip Kearsey that includes champagne, Oscietra caviar, Himalayan salt-aged Irish sirloin, Valrhona Chocolate Black Forest gateau and more.

corrigansmayfair.co.uk

Blacklock Covent Garden

Blacklock Covent Garden, which will be Blacklock’s biggest location yet, is opening on Valentine’s Day. Menu highlights include the cull yaw crumpet and the “All In” (a mix of beef, pork and lamb skinny chops piled high on charcoal-grilled flatbreads) as well as classic cuts of prime Rib to share.

theblacklock.com

Spring

With its high ceilings, cloud-like chandeliers and blush palette, Spring at Somerset House is a strong contender for one of London’s most romantic restaurants. Chef Skye Gyngell (a former food writer for The Independent) stuns with her distinctively seasonal, elegant cooking that allows each ingredient to stand out.

springrestaurant.co.uk

Prawn on the Lawn

The show-stopping oysters are just one reason why Prawn on the Lawn is a Valentine’s Day favourite. All of the fish is sourced from the Cornish coast and diners can choose to wash down their meal with either a glass or a bottle from the expertly crafted wine list.

prawnonthelawn.com

Sette

Looking for some style and low-key luxury? Look no further than Sette. Their decadent Valentine’s Day menu (£120) will start with oysters and champagne before four courses of modern Italian dishes. Looking for a special gift too? Pre-order a beautiful Le Dolce Vita ceramic platter and freshly-baked biscotti (£95) designed exclusively for Sette by Beau Rush.

settelondon.co.uk

ROVI

Celebrity chef Yotam Ottolenghi’s restaurant ROVI focuses on fire-cooked meals and features a show-stopping bar at the centre of the room. This ultimate Valentine’s Day destination offers grilled octopus with butter bean piyaz and burrata piled high with muscat grapes, radicchio and honey, among other selections.

ottolenghi.co.uk/restaurants/rovi

Abajo

With low lights and intimate booth seating, Abajo is made for Valentine’s Day. The cocktail bar from award-winning bartender Tato Giovannoni, which celebrates the bohemia of 1980s Buenos Aires, offers a full list of classic cocktails. Live music and vinyl DJs will see guests through their stunningly pretty drinks ’til the early hours.

sucrerestaurant.com/abajo/

COYA

The award-winning contemporary Peruvian cuisine restaurant has created an indulgent three-course menu to be shared between two this Valentine’s Day. Guests will be able to enjoy the experience at both the Mayfair and City locations, as well as their own dining rooms with home delivery.

coyarestaurant.com

Holy Carrot & Holy Bar

The team at Holy Carrot, the innovative plant-based restaurant in Knightsbridge, has created a limited-edition three-course Valentine’s Day menu using only seasonal organic British produce. After dinner, head over to Holy Bar for a unique cocktail selection based on tarot archetypes and the vibe of each guest’s individual drinking experience.

holycarrot.co.uk

Bar Brett

Created by the team behind the Michelin-starred Cail Bruich, Glasgow’s Bar Brett is an exciting wine bar and barbecue restaurant with a soft spot for all things natural. The menu changes with the seasons so guests can be sure that they are drinking some of the best wine around this Valentine’s Day.

barbrett.co.uk/menus

The Victoria Oxshott

The Victoria Oxshott, a newly opened pub outside of London, has built a menu of modern British cuisine that gives a comforting neighbourhood feel but invites those from afar as well. Valentine’s couples can rediscover classic dishes like beer-battered oysters, pork chops and chocolate parfait.

thevictoriaoxshott.com

Catch at the Old Fish Market

Hoping to impress a seafood connoisseur this Valentine’s? Catch at the Old Fish Market might just have exactly what you need. The waterfront gem is set amidst Weymouth’s working quayside and is supplied by the town’s small fishing fleet, which includes two boats owned by the business. Not only is the fish brought ashore just feet away from the building, the staff knows not only when and where your dinner was caught, but also usually who caught it and on which boat.

catchattheoldfishmarket.com

Chameleon, London

Chameleon, the new, multi-experiential space, is inviting guests to enjoy a special Valentine’s Day menu this year. The four-course Tel Avivian-style meal features an array of highbrow dishes that seek to impress in one of London’s most dramatic venues, including a specialty cupid’s heart cocktail for the holiday.

chameleon.london/menus

The Seafood Bar

After working as a respected fisherman in a small Dutch city for 27 years, Vons de Visscher started Seafood Bar: a family-led establishment in Soho that specialises in great wines and, you guessed it, seafood. Shellfish dominate on a menu that features environmentally-friendly dishes.

theseafoodbar.com

STK London

If your SO loves a good steak almost as much as they love you, you might want to feed their fantasy at STK London this Valentine’s weekend. Both the Strand and Westminster will be offering the special Valentine’s menu that includes red snapper crudo, waygu striploin and chocolate lava marshmallow cake.

stksteakhouse.com/vday

Wild Honey St James

Usually Wild Honey is closed on Mondays but this year they’re opening their doors for a special Valentine’s menu. Led by renowned chef Anthony Demetre, Wild Honey combines classic French techniques with the freshest produce that Britain has to offer.

wildhoneystjames.co.uk/valentines-day





Foodie getaways

Hampton Manor

Set in an idyllic 45-acre woodland estate outside of Birmingham, Hampton Manor invites guests this Valentine’s Day to feast at the Michelin-starred restaurant Peel’s or under the vines at ex-Masterchef: The Professionals winner Stuart Deeley’s restaurant Smoke.

hamptonmanor.com

The Compasses Inn

Venture out to Wiltshire’s Nadder Valley and enjoy Valentine’s Day weekend at the Compasses Inn. A 14th-century pub tucked away in the picturesque village of Tisbury, the Compasses Inn is the perfect place to cosy up next to a roaring fire and dine on a daily-changing menu. Beautifully designed rooms are available for guests both above the pub and at the neighbouring Plum Cottage.

thecompassesinn.com

Pythouse Kitchen Garden

Pythouse Kitchen Garden, also located in Tisbury, is an enchanting 18th-century walled garden restaurant with a sustainable approach to gardening and a centuries-old, time-tested outlook on cooking that elevates Valentine’s Day romance. Stay the night in the shepherd’s hut sleepovers – cosy little one-bed private hideaways that keep comfort and warmth in mind.

pythousekitchengarden.co.uk

The Dipping Lugger

Escape to the Scottish Highlands and find peace at the Dipping Lugger. Located in the seaside village of Ullapool, this restaurant/hotel not only prepares delicious meals from locally sourced ingredients, but also showcases some of the area’s breathtaking views. The Dipping Lugger is a great option for those looking to enjoy Valentine’s with a beautiful backdrop.

thedippinglugger.co.uk

Maryculter

One of Scotland’s most historic hotels and restaurants, Maryculter has been treating guests to seasonal cuisine and comforting nights since the 13th century. Located at the heart of Aberdeenshire, you and your special someone can spend your Valentine’s eating hand-picked ingredients before retiring to luxurious rooms with contemporary interiors.

maryculterhouse.com

Rusacks, St Andrews

Spend your Valentine’s at Rusacks, a Scottish hotel in a magnificent 19th-century building. The hotel’s restaurant, 18 St Andrews, features an open kitchen that allows diners to watch as Derek Johnstone, the inaugural winner of Masterchef: The Professionals, prepares dinner.

marineandlawn.com/rusacksstandrews

Marine North Berwick

The Lawn restaurant at Marine North Berwick, headed up by former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant Chris Niven, serves a seasonal a la carte menu designed around flavour and simplicity. Both the hotel and the surrounding area are considered a crown jewel of Scotland’s golf coast, making this an optimal destination for those looking to explore a little after Valentine’s dinner.

marineandlawn.com/marinenorthberwick

The Double Red Duke, Cotswolds

Go on a romantic escape this Valentine’s to the rural Cotswold village of Clainfield and stay at the Double Red Duke, a 16th century country house with a versatile restaurant fit for every culinary desire. Gin tastings, massages and local walks are just some of the many other experiences that are also available to Double Red Duke guests.

countrycreatures.com/double-red-duke

The Black Swan at Oldstead

A Michelin-starred restaurant with nine bedrooms that are named after different farms around Oldstead, the Black Swan is a love letter to the surrounding area that invites its guests to both embrace the community’s heritage and taste how chef Tommy Banks has been working to innovate the village’s cuisine. Venture to Oldstead if you’re looking to immerse yourself in a singular cultural experience.

blackswanoldstead.co.uk

Moor Hall

Set across five acres of beautiful gardens in Aughton, West Lancashire, Moor Hall features a two-star Michelin restaurant known as The Barn and superb rooms with views of a lake said to be the remnants of a medieval moat. Those looking to spend Valentine’s weekend treating both their loved one and their taste buds will be delighted to explore The Barn’s varied menu, which specialises in Sunday lunch.

moorhall.com/moor-hall/rooms





Eating In

Colette

Feel the la la love this Valentine’s Day with French traiteur Colette. This year’s menu, which includes the Colette beef Wellington, is available for delivery nationwide. French wines, chocolates and fruits de mer are also available online. After all, who knows how to do romance better than the French?

colette.co.uk

The Brook

Launched in 2013 by Thea and Andy Brook, The Brook delivers restaurant quality, plant-based tapas-style home menus to make weekend feasting a breeze and show the world how delicious vegan food can be. There’s several options to choose from, including the Sea Lover’s Sharing Menu, featuring pan-seared king oysrer “scallops”, crispy tofish bites with tartar sauce, seafood cakes and more, or the Seoul Food Night Box, comprising Korean-inspired, vibrant dishes.

the-brook.co.uk

Dishpatch

Dishpatch has an array of finish-at-home meal kits from some of London’s best restaurants. A brand new menu from Ottolenghi and a dinner-for-two from Andrew Edmunds with candles from Issy Granger are just two of the many options available to help make this the most romantic Valentine’s Day yet.

dishpatch.co.uk

Tyga

Couples or platonic pals should check out Asian meal kit specialists Tyga for their Valentine’s/Galentine’s celebrations this year. Inspired by the South Asian culinary capitals of Jaipur, Bangkok and Hanoi, these three hampers include everything you need to whip up an authentic feast-for-two.

tyga.com

Made in Oldstead

Made in Oldstead is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with six-course take-home feast options from Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks and ingredients from his Oldstead farm. There is also an optional wine pairing available from Banks Brothers, a new premium canned wine company from Tommy and his brother James.

madeinoldstead.co.uk/product-category/occasions/valentines-day

SUPPER London

Eating in and loving luxuriously are not mutually exclusive. Especially if you enlist the help of SUPPER London this Valentine’s. This luxury delivery brand is here to bring both the capital’s finest restaurants and foodie retailer gifts directly to your doorstep. Pair your night with a bottle of Nyetimber Classic Cuvee MV that will be offered exclusively this Valentine’s.

supper.london/home

Bubala

Spitalfields’ restaurant Bubala has partenered up with Dishpatch to deliver a fantastic Valentine’s Day vegetarian meze feast straight to your door. Laffa flatbread, skewered mushrooms and potato latkes are just some of the dishes offered by the Tel Aviv-inspired kitchen.

dishpatch.co.uk/feasts/vegetarian-mixed-meze

Bubbleshop

Bubbleshop is a one-stop online champagne shop perfect for those on a liquid diet this Valentine’s Day. Curated by Sandia Chang, the award-winning sommelier and co-founder of two Michelin-starred restaurant Kitchen Table, Bubbleshop works with both experienced producers and exciting, lesser-known vineyards to make champagne more accessible to the average foodie.

bubbleshoplondon.com

Home by Simon Rogan

Home by Simon Rogan is back with a Valentine’s Day menu (£85) curated by Rogan and his team in the Cumbrian Village of Cartel. Menu items include whipped cod’s roe, roasted cauliflower and confit duck from vegetarian alternatives, wine-pairings from Goosnargh and more. L’Enclume’s sommelier team are available.

homebysimonrogan.co.uk/valentines-weekend

Gousto

The expert chefs at Gousto have created two new easy-to-make meal kits this Valentine’s Day for those looking for a quick hack to impress their special someone with some gourmet cooking: garlic chilli prawns with beef cuck ragù and mash and mozzarella crostinis with roasted tomato risotto.

gousto.co.uk

Stein’s at Home

Stein’s at Home has a plan for those looking to woo while avoiding that last-minute Valentine’s Day panic. Their limited edition three-course at home plan, which includes Stein’s bestselling lobster thermidor. Let Stein’s do the work this year so you can sit back, enjoy and take all the credit.

shop.rickstein.com/pages/steins-at-home