Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A great way to get your kids (or yourself) to eat more plant-based dishes, these savoury rolls are perfect for lunchboxes, picnics, to go with salads, or just as a snack.

If you can’t find vegan feta, just use any vegan cheese.

Walnut, rosemary and feta rolls

These make a lovely change from the usual veggie sausagemeat-filled rolls (Lizzie Mayson/PA)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

125g walnuts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small leek, cleaned and finely sliced

½ red pepper, deseeded and finely diced

1 garlic clove, peeled and minced or grated

1 sprig of fresh rosemary, finely chopped (or ½ tsp dried rosemary)

1 tbsp tomato purée

100g vegan feta cheese, broken into small pieces

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 sheet of ready-rolled vegan puff pastry

1 tbsp plant milk

2 tbsp sesame seeds (optional)

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 200C fan/425F/gas Mark 7.

2. Toast the walnuts by frying them in a dry pan over a medium-high heat, turning them over, until they are golden – for about five minutes. When cool enough to handle, break them into small pieces.

3. Heat the olive oil in a pan and fry the leek, red pepper and garlic until soft – for about five minutes.

4. Add the walnuts, and stir in the rosemary, tomato purée and feta. Season to taste. Let it cool completely, as it will be easier to shape the rolls and they will hold together better.

5. Cut your pastry sheet into three large rectangles and mould the filling into a sausage shape down the middle of each. Press the filling together as you bring up the sides of the pastry to meet. Press the pastry edges together, then turn each roll over and cut them in half or into smaller pieces if you prefer, pushing any spilled stuffingback inside.

6. Brush each piece with a little plant milk and sprinkle sesame seeds on top (if using).

7. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment and place the rolls on it, with the join facing downwards. Cook for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.

8. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before eating.

Vegan ramen

You won’t miss the meat in this hearty bowl (Lizzie Mayson/PA)

If you like big flavours in a hearty bowl, this ramen is going to be right up your street.

This recipe is for a nourishing, nutrient-packed meal, and is easily adaptable, so you can use whatever veg you may have in your fridge.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 large onion, peeled and diced

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced or grated

4cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

25g dried shiitake mushrooms

1L vegetable stock

2 tbsp miso paste

3 tbsp soy sauce

200g ramen or rice noodles

250g smoked, marinated or flavoured tofu, diced

1 head of pak choi, quartered

2 carrots, cut into julienne strips (like matchsticks)

2 tbsp sesame oil

Toppings (choose any/all):

50g beansprouts, washed

1 sheet of nori, crumbled

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tsp chilli flakes

Method:

1. To make the broth, fry the onion in the oil until softened, then add the garlic and ginger and cook for another two to three minutes, stirring to prevent sticking.

2. Add the mushrooms, stock, miso and soy sauce, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 15 minutes, to allow the flavours to come through.

3. Strain the liquid into a clean pan, retaining the mushrooms, but discarding the onions, garlic and ginger pulp. Slice the mushrooms and set aside.

4. Cook the noodles as per the packet instructions and add to the broth.

5. Add the mushrooms, tofu, pak choi and carrots, then bring back to the boil and simmer for another two to three minutes. Stir in the sesame oil.

6. Serve topped with beansprouts, nori, fresh coriander, spring onions and/or chilli flakes.

Peanut butter breakfast sundae

Up your breakfast game in January (Lizzie Mayson/PA)

For stress-free mornings, homemade granola is a great idea.

This granola will keep for two to three weeks in an airtight container, and you can refreeze the banana ice cream, so make the components ahead of time. It’s also fine to use shop-bought granola, of course.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the granola:

65g oats

55g mixed nut pieces

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

85g peanut butter

1 tbsp black treacle

1 tbsp agave syrup

1½ tbsp coconut oil (or vegetable oil)

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the banana ice cream:

2 bananas, peeled, chopped and frozen overnight

50g blueberries, plus another 100g to top the sundaes, washed

¼ tsp vanilla extract

A little almond or coconut milk

To serve (optimal):

Toasted chopped hazelnuts

A drizzle of agave syrup

Method:

1. Make the granola first. Heat the oven to 160C fan/350F/gas Mark 4.

2. In a bowl, mix together the oats, nuts, cinnamon and salt.

3. In a saucepan, combine the peanut butter, black treacle, agave syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Warm it on the hob to ensure the ingredients soften and mix fully together.

4. Pour the peanut butter mixture into the oat mixture and stir until fully combined.

5. Line a baking tray with baking parchment and spread the mixture out on it. Bake for 18-20 minutes, stirring halfway through.

6. Remove from the oven and set aside to allow it to crisp up as it cools completely.

7. Now, blitz the frozen bananas with 50g of the blueberries and the vanilla extract until smooth, adding just enough milk to help it break down and form a smooth soft-serve mixture.

8. Assemble your sundae by layering the granola and banana ice cream. Top with the remaining blueberries and the hazelnuts, plus a drizzle of agave syrup if you would like a little more sweetness.

‘The Official Veganuary Cookbook’ by Veganuary (Harper Collins, £22).