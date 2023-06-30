Three quick and easy plant-based fakeaway recipes
We’re all feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living, but that doesn’t mean we have to miss out on our favourite takeaways, says Hannah Twiggs. Fake it ’til you make it with these vegan fakeaway recipes
In the UK, we all love a good takeaway, but thanks to the cost-of-living crisis, many now see this as a luxury and are swapping going out with staying in and saving their pennies.
To help recreate your top takeaway dishes, the pioneers at meat alternative brand Planted have pulled together three delicious fakeaway favourites that you can make with ease at home.
From aromatic butter chicken to sumptuous satay kebabs and tender BBQ burgers, there’s something for everyone.
Butter chicken
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 tsp vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 tsp garlic, chopped
1 tsp ginger, chopped
1½ tsp garam masala
1½ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tomato, chopped
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
250ml coconut milk
1 tsp sugar
For the marinade:
350g planted.chicken original
½ cup unflavoured yoghurt or vegetable yoghurt (optional)
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 tbsp finely chopped ginger
1½ tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp salt
Method:
Mix the ingredients for the marinade well with the planted.chicken and marinate for at least 1 hour.
Heat vegetable oil in a large pot and sauté onions until soft, then add garlic and ginger and sauté for 1 more minute.
Add the garam masala, cumin and coriander and cook for 20 seconds, stirring regularly.
Add the tomatoes, chili and salt and simmer for 15 minutes until the sauce thickens
Put the sauce in a blender and mix until it has a creamy consistency, then put it back into the pot. Add the coconut milk and sugar to the sauce and bring to the boil. Allow liquid to cool, remove blender cap and firmly press a towel over the top.
Fry the marinated planted.chicken in a pan until golden brown (approx 5 minutes), then add to the sauce and mix well.
Serve with cooked rice.
BBQ burger
Ingredients:
4 pretzel buns
320g planted.pulled BBQ
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
150g sauerkraut
8 pickled cucumbers
4 onions
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp tomato paste
Salt and pepper
2 tbsp vegan butter
4 lettuce leaves
60g sweet mustard
60g BBQ sauce
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp maple syrup
Method:
Cut the pretzel buns in half and toast the insides.
Cut the pickled cucumbers into slices.
Peel the onions and cut into rings.
Then melt the vegan butter in a pan over medium heat, briefly fry the tomato paste in it and then add the onions and sugar and leave to brown for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper if necessary.
Mix the sweet mustard, BBQ sauce, apple cider vinegar and maple syrup to a sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Heat the rapeseed oil in a pan and fry the planted.pulled BBQ in it for 3 minutes.
Spread the sauce on the inside of the buns, top the burgers with sauerkraut, planted.pulled BBQ, lettuce leaves, pickles and the caramelised onions.
Satay kebab
Ingredients:
600g planted.chicken original
4 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp peanut butter
2 tbsp red curry paste
2 tbsp brown sugar/maple syrup
2 tsp garlic powder
Salt and pepper
Sesame oil for frying
Skewers (wood or metal)
For the peanut sauce:
1 small onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed in garlic press
2 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp red curry paste
2 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tsp tamarind paste
2 tbsp brown sugar
240ml coconut milk
160g peanut butter
Juice of one lime
Method:
For the marinade, mix all ingredients in a small bowl to form a paste.
Put the planted.chicken on skewers and brush with marinade. Tip: arrange lengthwise so that a larger surface can be fried.
For the peanut sauce, mince the onion while heating the sesame oil in a pot.
Fry the chopped onions in the pot at medium heat until they are translucent.
Add garlic and curry paste to the onions, mix and fry briefly.
Reduce heat and then add the soy sauce, tamarind paste, sugar and coconut milk and mix well.
Add the peanut butter, stir until smooth and mix in the juice of one lime. Keep the peanut sauce warm on low heat while the skewers are frying.
Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry the skewers over medium-high heat until golden brown.
Serve planted.chicken skewers with the peanut sauce.
