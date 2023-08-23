Waitrose has launched its first ever lunchtime meal deal

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Waitrose has joined major supermarkets by introducing its first lunchtime meal deal.

The upmarket retailer has said that on 30 August, it will be introducing its Food To Go offer, which will include a main, side and drink for £5, due to the growing demand for easy lunches as workers return to the office following the end of the pandemic.

The deal will include a range of sandwiches, wraps, sushi and salads, alongside fruit, cereal bars, juices and smoothies.

Waitrose has long offered all these products as part of its Food To Go range, but this is the first time they will be available in a lunchtime deal.

Waitrose joins other supermarket chains including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and also Boots, which all offer lunch deals – but Waitrose’s deal is the most expensive, with Tesco’s deal costing £3.90 and Sainsbury’s and Morrisons’s equivalents costing £3.50. Meanwhile, a Boots meal deal costs £3.99 but it is £3.60 if you use an Advantage Card.

MyWaitrose customers who bring in their own cup can also get a free cup of coffee when they buy their £5 meal deal.

The supermarket has launched its first vegan BLT sandwich, and have also included chilled snacks such as Taiko gyoza and Higgidy ham hock & cheddar rolls in the deal.

Speaking about the new launch, Waitrose Food To Go buyer Jennifer Moscardini said: “We know lots of our customers are heading into our shops to grab something for their lunch, so to be able to offer them a convenient, high-quality and great value meal deal is really important for us.”

The lunch deal will include a main, side and drink for £5 (Getty Images)

It follows reports that Waitrose and John Lewis will start offering free hot drinks and discounted food to on-duty police officers in an attempt to tackle shoplifting.

The upmarket shops hope uniformed police and patrol cars being on site will deter thieves in a similar way to which motorists slow down on the roads when they see officers.

John Lewis Partnership, which owns the brands, has written to the Police Federation to say officers can get free coffee if they bring a reusable cup.

Community support officers will also be able to take advantage of the initiative, which John Lewis has named “thanks a latte”.