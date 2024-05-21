Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A line of pizza and pasta dishes will be launched specifically aimed at taking weight loss drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic.

Nestlé will launch the new line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States first.

The world’s biggest food company said it developed the new products with more protein, iron and calcium for people taking the wildly popular appetite-suppressing drugs, called GLP-1 agonists.

Tom Moe, president of Nestle USA’s meal division, said it will pitch the meals in a new brand, Vital Pursuit, as “food solutions” for people who want to complement their use of the drugs with “the right nutrition - high protein, good fiber, the right minerals,” like potassium and vitamin C.

Nestle, whose biggest brands include KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee, started working on companion products to the GLP-1 drugs last year.

“We moved real fast on this,” Moe said.

The products, set to hit supermarket shelves in October, are priced at $4.99 and under, a little more expensive than a DiGiorno four cheese personal pan pizza, which is sold at Target for $4.79.

A new brand of packaged food called Vital Pursuit by Nestle for people using GLP-1 weight loss medications ( via REUTERS )

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider said in October that the company was monitoring whether spreading use of the drugs might dent demand for its food products.

Some investors have been worried that food companies will lose sales due to the hunger-suppressing drugs. But executives at companies like Nestle and Conagra see the medications presenting a new opportunity to pitch products such as beef jerky, popcorn and frozen meals. Mondelez executives have said their snack bars fit perfectly into the diet of a GLP-1 patient.

Roughly one in eight US adults have taken the GLP-1 drugs, but Goldman Sachs estimates that 10 million to 70 million US consumers could be taking them in the next four years.

A new brand of packaged food called Vital Pursuit by Nestle for people using GLP-1 weight loss medications ( via REUTERS )

Moe said Nestle spoke with people on the drugs to develop the meals and will be offering them samples soon. The Swiss-based company first introduced the brand to Walmart , and then other big retailers such as Kroger and Target, he said.

People on GLP-1 medications are at risk of losing lean muscle mass as they shed pounds and often don’t feel like eating very much, said Ethan Lazarus, an obesity doctor in Colorado. Some who take the drugs develop aversions to protein and fat, said Lazarus, who is a speaker for GLP-1-drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Nestle already makes weight loss shakes and supplements that cater to people on the drugs, who can experience side effects like nausea and constipation.

Nutrition company Herbalife earlier this year began selling some of its most popular shake mixes and fiber supplements in bundles targeting people on the drugs.

Herbalife is looking at expanding the bundles to other markets, including South America and in particular Brazil, where GLP-1 drugs are growing in popularity, said Luigi Gratton, chairman of the company’s nutrition advisory board.

Meal kit provider Daily Harvest is also offering a GLP-1 companion food collection, a box of meals that includes a broccoli and white bean soup and bean and cabbage bowl for $118.46.

Sales have been “relatively slow,” said Daily Harvest CEO Ricky Silver. The company isn’t aggressively pushing into selling its kits to people on the medications, he said.

“We definitely see it as an opportunity (but) not something we need to drastically pivot our focus toward,” Silver said. “Our food is already foundationally good for people taking these drugs.”