How to get a Wendy’s burger for 25 cents

Wendy’s customers can claim a burger for just 25 cents — if they fulfill a certain order.

The fast-food chain recently announced their offer on the Dave’s Single burger from January 9 through January 13. Wendy’s Dave’s Single consists of a quarter-pound of fresh beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion.

Customers will only be able to receive the deal if they order through Grubhub. Their order must cost over $20 before taxes and tip to be eligible for the free burger.

Wendy’s also recently announced an additional promotion of a two for $7 from now until March 2. The deal applies to their classic or spicy crispy chicken sandwich, Dave’s Single, and classic or spicy 10-piece chicken nuggets.

This promotion will be available both in the restaurant and on the Wendy’s app. To claim the promotion, users will need to look at the “Meal Deals” section of the app where they will then be instructed to select their two items for a total of $7.

McDonald’s has also created a promotion for the start of 2025 as the chain recently announced its new McValue menu, using John Cena as its spokesperson.

“McValue will include current fan-favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, and local food and drink deals – plus, a brand new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer on popular items for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” a press release reads.

Wendy’s is known to offer seasonal promotions, such as its Halloween Boo! Bag meals. The meal included a Dave’s Single, a small “Hot & Crispy Fry,” a small chocolate-flavored Frosty, a “glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure,” and a Boo! Book with their festive bag.

Last November, the chain announced it was closing 140 underperforming locations throughout the remainder of the year.

“We have designed this initiative to ensure that over time, many of these units will be replaced by new restaurants at better locations with significantly improved sales and profitability,” Tanner said. On an earnings call, he added that by the end of the year, Wendy’s would have actually added 500 new restaurants in the last 24 months.

While store closures are not typically a good sign, Wendy’s has seen sales improve since the last quarter. That is, in part, due to its “SpongeBob SquarePants” tie-in “Krabby Patty” promotion. According to Restaurant Business Online, the cartoon gimmick — which appeals to kids and offers a nostalgic nod to younger adults — has performed better than the company anticipated.

Fast food restaurants have had it tough this year. As American’s wallets shrink, so too do the profits of quick-stop eateries like Wendy’s and McDonald’s.