Wetherspoons to sell pints for 99p next month

With chillier and darker evenings just around the corner, pub season if officially here, and Wetherspoons is welcoming winter with a too-good-to-miss offer: 99p drinks.

The pub chain will be offering the deal in 671 of its pubs across the UK this November.

It will be selling Ruddles Best (or Greene King IPA), Bell’s whiskey with a mixer or a bottle of Beck’s for just 99p each.

The price applies to England-only chains as in Scotland and Wales, the price of a pint of real ale will be £1.10 due to minimum unit price restrictions.

Not a beer or whiskey fan? No problem. In 770 of the pubs you can get a 175mL glass of Coldwater Creek wine for £1.69, a 25mL measure of Gordon’s gin with a mixer for £1.99 and a bottle of Hardy’s wine - including Rose, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay and Shiraz - for £6.99.

All is not lost if your local isn’t one of the participating pubs, as pints of real ale will be priced between £1.49 and £1.99 in the remaining pubs and a glass of wine will set you back anywhere between £1.99 to £2.79. Those in the remaining pubs who fancy a gin can expect to shell out between £1.99 and £2.99 for a Gordon’s gin with a mixer.

Those not drinking alcohol can enjoy hot drinks for 99p too.

"Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times,” Wetherspoons chairman, Tim Martin, said

"Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too."

Those looking to take advantage of the deal should visit a participating Wetherspoons between 1 and 30 of November.

The news comes as Clive Watson, executive chairman of the City Pub Group, told BBC Radio 4 that the price of a pint of beer could be bumped as much as 30p in the coming months to cover the cost of minimum wage, return to 20 per cent VAT and rising input costs.

Watson told the BBC: “We cannot absorb all these increased costs, whether it is the energy costs, whether it is food inflation, whether it is labour costs.

“The only way forward for us is to put the price of food and beer up in our pubs.”