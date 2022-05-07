Yoghurt isn’t just for breakfast – here’s three creative recipes to prove it

It’s great for granola, fruit or on its own as a snack, but there are plenty of other uses for natural yoghurt that you probably haven’t thought of.

Here’s three creative and moreish recipes from Yeo Valley Organic.

Butternut squash, sage and cheddar roll

These rolls are bursting with flavour (Yeo Valley Organic)

Makes: 6 large rolls

Ingredients:

500g butternut squash

½ white onion

15g sage

50g walnuts

50g salted butter

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

150g mature cheddar

1 pack of pre-rolled puff pastry

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Peel and cut the butternut squash into 5cm chunks.

2. Slice the onion into small chunks, mix with oil and roast together with the squash and sage for 25 minutes until completely soft.

3. Add the walnuts to the tray for the last 10 minutes, then remove everything from the oven. Increase the temperature to 200C.

4. In a mixing bowl, mash the squash, onions, sage and walnut mixture together with a fork with the butter, seasoning, mustard and grated cheddar, making sure to keep a bit of texture.

5. Roll the pastry out flat. Place the mixture about an inch from the edge along the long side of the pastry. Brush with some milk and roll the pastry over to encase the filling.

6. Push the sides together to seal and cut into 6 even portions. Coat with some more milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds if desired.

7. Cook for 20 mins until golden and the cheese is melting and bubbling.

Pancetta, creamy garlicky cavolo nero pasta

A healthy pasta the whole family can enjoy (Yeo Valley Organic)

We love this tasty pasta recipe! The perfect quick recipe for the whole family to enjoy.

Serves: 4

Total time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

150g free range pancetta

200g cavolo nero

30g wild garlic OR 3 garlic cloves

220ml double cream

400g tagliatelle

25 mature cheddar

Method:

1. Fry your pancetta until golden brown and crispy.

2. Quickly blanch half the cavolo nero and wild garlic for 30 seconds. Add to a blender with the cream and blend until smooth and silky.

3. Cook your pasta as per the instructions. Finely slice the remaining cavolo nero and add to the pasta pan for the last 30 seconds of cooking.

4. Mix the pasta, sauce and pancetta altogether over a low heat along with 2 tablespoons of the pasta cooking water.

5. Serve with a sprinkle of mature cheese.

Lamb with wild garlic yoghurt and flatbreads

You’ll want to make the wild garlic yoghurt every year (Yeo Valley Organic)

Lamb roast on Sunday could mean yummy flatbreads on Monday with the leftovers!

Serves: 4

Total time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

For the flatbreads:

50g vegetarian (non-parmesan) hard cheese, grated

500g self raising flour

500g plain yoghurt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

20g wild garlic, finely sliced

1 tsp cumin seeds

For the lamb:

500g leftover roast lamb

Few sprigs of rosemary

1 tbsp olive oil

Garlic

For the yoghurt:

50g olive oil

15g wild garlic

350g plain yoghurt

1 tsp salt

Method:

1. In a large bowl mix together all the ingredients for the flatbreads until it just comes together. Make into about 250g balls and squish out with your hands until they roughly fill the base of a medium size frying pan (roughly 25cm). Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a hot pan gently fry for 8-10 minutes each side.

2. Pull the lamb apart and add to a frying pan along with the olive oil and rosemary sprigs. Fry until the edges start to go crispy and caramelised.

3. Meanwhile add the wild garlic, olive oil, salt and 50g of yoghurt to a blender and blitz until smooth. Mix through the remaining yoghurt and put in a dish to serve.

4. Serve in the middle of the table ready for everyone to tuck in and share.

