Zendaya drinks matcha green tea lattes. So now we drink matcha green tea lattes

Euphoria star, red carpet boss and all-round Gen Z icon, Zendaya can do no wrong as far as we are concerned, so naturally we welcome any opportunity to #BeMoreZendaya.

This week, Twitter user Gwynneth (@notlikeothrgrIs), gave us a way in, when she announced that the 25-year-old had made a pit stop at a Californian Starbucks outpost for her daily hit of caffeine. “Just took Zendaya’s Starbucks order and idk [sic] how I’m gonna [sic] function for the rest of the year,” Gwynneth tweeted.

The tweet went immediately viral (now liked over 219,000 times) as people responded with all manner of awe, jealousy and general joy that the Spider-Man star was just like us: a tired hot mess en route to work just trying to stay awake through her morning meetings.... maybe.

Of course, Zendaya is no basic Pumpkin Spice fan and chose to go left field with her order, according to Gwynneth, who said she opted for an iced matcha green tea latte with coconut milk. So chic, so eco. The actor requested the venti size, too, because Zendaya doesn’t mess about.

The Berkeley-based barista said that she didn’t make Zendaya’s drink, but “I can ensure you that my coworker put her whole ‘starbussy’ into it”. Amen to that.

We simply adore this news. A matcha latte is a beverage fit for the A-list, an LA staple imbibed by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Bella Hadid, who was spotted sipping on the pistachio-hued potable not long ago. Why have a boring old green tea when you can drink it finely milled down and whipped up with frothy plant-based milk? Why indeed.

The might of social media quickly rallied together. One shrewd user pointed to a behind-the-scenes picture of Zendaya on the set of Euphoria where she can be seen holding what looks like an iced matcha green tea latte (admittedly, it could also be a green smoothie, but we are choosing to believe it isn’t). “This was her [Zendaya] BTS of the last episode,” the user wrote. “It must be her favourite drink.”

One user called it a “virgo a** drink”, referencing the astrological sign Zendaya’s birthday falls under on 1 September (although another clarified that in the actor’s natal chart she has “more cancer placements than virgo”).

One who goes by Bailey said she just ordered the same drink as the actor “to feel close to her” while someone else added: “I’m ordering this next time I go to Starbucks and I’ll convince myself that it is the best thing I’ve ever drank even if I hate it.”

And there you have it. What Zendaya says — or drinks in this instance — goes. More matcha? Yes, please. We’ll have what she’s having.