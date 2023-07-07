Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four sisters have reflected on the “complete shock” they felt after learning that they were all pregnant at the same time.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Jessica Hanna, Jordan Sutton, Jena Primsky, and Jaden Lortz said they weren’t anticipating carrying their babies all at once, and that receiving the positive news so close together was an “unexpected coincidence”.

Hanna told the outlet: “I know so many people will say: ‘You guys all planned this,’ but with two of us having fertility help, definitely not planned. It’s just, God works in mysterious ways.”

Primsky, 33, and her youngest sister Lortz, 25, also have the same due date, making the coincidence even more serendipitous. Though Primsky, who lives in Colorado, and Lortz, who lives in Texas, will not give birth in the same place, they are both expecting their children on 1 October.

Primsky and her husband, Mike, are expecting their second child, a boy, while Lortz and her husband, Jake, are having their first baby, a girl.

Sutton, 27, has not yet received news on the sex of her baby, but she and her husband, Dylan, are due sometime in August. Hanna will be the last sister to give birth, to her and her husband Nolan’s daughter on 11 November. Both sisters reside in Nebraska.

The shocking realisation that all four siblings were pregnant at the same time was even greater for Hanna, who didn’t find out about her sisters’ pregnancies until she told them about her own baby news around Easter. According to the sisters, Sutton knew early on that she, Primsky, and Lortz were all pregnant.

“I had little cookies made that said ‘Baby Hanna, coming November 2023’ and I gave that to Jena and Jaden before we had dinner on Easter, and they were both kind of like, in shock,” Hanna recalled.

The holiday also included a fun Easter present from their mother, who knew all her daughters were pregnant, and who decided to share the news on Easter eggs along with the caption: “All of my babies are having babies.”

According to Hanna, she was in disbelief when she found out about Jaden and Jenna because she wasn’t aware they were trying to get pregnant.

She told GMA: “I didn’t think Jaden was trying as soon, and same with Jenna, so it was just like mind-blowing.”

As for how the simultaneous pregnancies have impacted their relationships, Hanna said she believes the experience has tightened their bond, even though the Dallas-born sisters have always been close.

“It’s brought us close together in a different way,” Lortz told the outlet.

Hanna noted: “We grew up with a super big family with 35 cousins, so it’s just kind of a dream come true with having our own kids now being able to grow up together this close.”

To embrace their new journey, the siblings have created a new group chat called “Bumpin,” where they send doctor appointment updates, memes, and recipes.