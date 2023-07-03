Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A veterinarian has debunked a myth about why dogs are afraid of fireworks, as he explained how to help your pets when they hear fireworks on the Fourth of July.

On his TikTok, Ben, who goes by the username @ben.the.vet, frequently shares videos with tips on how to care for animals. In a video shared last October, he did a duet of another clip, which showed a dog looking out of the window of a home and barking at fireworks outside. The initial video also claimed that dogs “are scared of fireworks because they only hear banging”.

However, according to Ben, there’s a different reason why dogs get nervous around fireworks.

“I think dogs are scared of fireworks because they’re really loud, and they sound threatening,” he said. “If your dogs are frightened of fireworks, don’t just expose them to [fireworks] straight off, because they’re probably going to be traumatised, and it’ll be counterproductive.”

According to The Humane Society of the United States, many animals have been so frightened by fireworks on the Fourth of July that “they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost”. Dogs could also “suffer devastating or even fatal health effects from the stress”.

In his video, Ben continued by explaining the best way to help pets with their fear of fireworks: “Desensitising them slowly to fireworks noises.” The veterinarian noted that this strategy could be done by “playing recordings of fireworks as background noises,” with the volume changing over time.

“Do it several times everyday and start off really quietly,” he said. “And gradually increase the volume as the days go on.”

Ben noted that if your pets “get scared” by sounds of fireworks, then you should stop playing them. However, if they become “nice and calm” when hearing the background noises, he recommended owners give them a “reward,” in order to create “a positive association with the sounds”.

He then explained different ways to help dogs during “fireworks season”. For example, Ben noted thatcould tire pets out by taking them on “a really long walk before the fireworks starts” . He also noted that people could use blankets or a crate to make a “den” for their dogs.

“This way they have somewhere to go and hide if they’re scared,” he said. He encouraged viewers to “close all their curtains and blinds” during fireworks and turn the TV volume up, in order to help “mask” some of the banging noises from pets.

Ben noted that while you can give a dog a toy as a “distraction,” don’t “fuss” over your pets too much, because then they’ll feel like they have “something to worry about”. He then encouraged people to “stay calm” during fireworks, since dogs are “exceptionally good at sensing our emotional state”.

“If you’re stressed your dog will be stressed,” he said, before noting that there are medications that you can get for dogs if they’re feeling anxious.

“Use them in conjunction with some of the other measures I’ve described, they’re certainly not a solution on their own,” he claimed about the medications. “In some cases, it might be necessary for your dog to be prescribed some medication to reduce their anxiety by your vet.”

The Independent has contacted Ben for comment.

Along with medications and keeping them away from fireworks, The Humane Society of the United States has recommended other ways to protect pets during Fourth of July festivities. For example, even when kept inside, dogs “should always wear collars with ID tags”.

“Indoor-only pets can become so frightened during fireworks displays that they may take desperate measures to escape the noise, including breaking through windows or door screens,” the organisation explained.

In addition, the Humane Society of the US recommended that your pets “are microchipped and that the chip is properly registered with your current contact information”.