How to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show

Although some people might spend the Fourth of July having a barbecue with friends and family, one of the most common ways to celebrate America’s birthday is watching a fireworks display.

Every year since 1976, Macy’s in New York City has put on a show of their own. This year, on Thursday, July 4, the display will take place on the Hudson River for the first time in a decade.

According to the store’s website, there will be five barges stationed on the Hudson between West 14th Street and West 34th Street, and it will be free to view at various locations along Manhattan’s westside and in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The show itself will be starting at 8 pm, although it is advised to show up slightly earlier to look for the best spot possible.

Some New Yorkers will get to watch the fireworks from Pier 84 in Manhattan or Pier 45 at Hudson River Park after New York City Mayor, Eric Adams announced in June that 10,000 free tickets would be available.

open image in gallery The fireworks show will be available to watch on NBC or stream on Peacock ( Getty Images )

“While all New Yorkers will be able to take part in the illumination of our sky at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, our administration is making sure that 10,000 lucky New Yorkers have an opportunity to enjoy the show with a front row seat,” Mayor Adams said in the announcement.

“I look forward to joining the thousands of viewers celebrating America’s birthday right here in the Big Apple.”

Tickets to view the fireworks from the piers went live on June 26 with a limit of two tickets per order on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The other available viewing spots do not require a ticket or any kind of reservation. The public entry points that Macy’s recommends are: Christopher Street and Washington Street, West 11th Street and Washington Street, West 12th Street and Washington Street, West 29th Street and 11th Avenue, West 40th Street and 11th Avenue, West 41st Street and 11th Avenue in Manhattan; and Pier A Park, Maxwell Place Park, Stevens Park, and Elysian Park in Hoboken.

ADA-accessible viewing locations will be located at Christopher Street and Washington Street and West 41st Street and 11th Avenue.

“New York City has gone above and beyond to make sure that New Yorkers are able to safely view the spectacular Macy’s fireworks this year,” Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust said in a statement about the upcoming show.

“We appreciate all Mayor Adams and his team have done to support this celebratory event, along with the New York City Police Department, Fire Department, and many other agencies, for their careful planning, and we look forward to celebrating with thousands of people on July 4.”

Before the show, there will be performances by Tanner Adell, Luis Fonsi, The War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson.

Although it may be an event aimed specifically toward residents of New York City, the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks will also be available to watch on NBC or streaming live on Peacock from 8 to 10 pm.