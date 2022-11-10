Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.

During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.

“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats.”

Then, Watters came up with a solution to the single women epidemic: “We need these ladies to get married. It’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it.”

Unsurprisingly, his joke didn’t go over well with single women, who won’t be taking dating advice from the man who once admitted to flattening his co-worker’s tires just to ask her out on a date.

“Didn’t this guy admit to slashing his new wife’s tires at work when she was a coworker so that he could trick her into riding home with him while he was married?” one person pointed out. “Not a solid source of relationship advice.”

Back in April, Watters revealed that he once let the air out of his now-wife’s tires so that she would accept his offer of a ride home. Watters married Emma DiGiovine, who worked as a producer on his show at the time, in December 2019 after finalising his divorce from ex-wife Noelle Inguagiato that same year.

“never getting married simply out of spite now,” another person tweeted.

“Big ‘get married to men so they can control your vote’ energy here,” one user said, while another person wrote: “I think GOP men are designed to keep women single.”

Research has shown that younger people are more likely to vote for more left-wing policies than older voters. Younger women are also more democratic in their voting habits compared to both older women, and men of the same age group.

“Marriage doesn’t make women conservative. Unmarried women are younger and more diverse and thus less conservative on average. Plus educated women, who are more liberal, delay marriage,” one person claimed.

“Jokes on him because my husband never voted blue (or at all) before he married me...but he does now,” shared someone else.

The number of Americans who choose not to get married has grown in recent years. In 2021, a Census Bureau reported that nearly half of Americans 18 years or older are unmarried. Just one year prior, the average age for men who choose to marry exceeded 30 years old, while women get married at age 28 on average. Plus, half of singles aren’t even looking for a relationship, according to the Pew Research Center.

From rising costs of living to student loan debt to increased housing prices, some singles also find that getting married is just too expensive.

But the growth of unmarried people might actually work out in favour of Democrats, who often appeal to the “women’s vote” during elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, abortion access became one of the most important issues for midterm voters this year. In states where abortion was explicitly on the ballot, people voted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions.

“Jesse...the problem is not women getting married or not, but having their reproductive rights being taken away!” one person responded.

“What democratic policy is keeping me and other women single? Is he talking about abortion and birth control? I should’ve gotten knocked up before I had a chance to be educated I guess,” another user tweeted. “So much trouble, us women.”

Others simply couldn’t help but make jokes at the Fox News host’s expense: “If the dating pool is full of guys who think like Jesse, I can understand why more women are staying single (or marrying other women).”