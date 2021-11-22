Freida Pinto and Cory Tran are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor posted a photograph of Tran, holding their son, who was born on Sunday (21 November), on Instagram.

Pinto revealed that she gave birth to Rumi-Ray on Tran’s birthday in the caption which read: “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy.”

“It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together,” the actor wrote, adding, “Rumi-Ray, you are one lucky boy!”

Recently appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, 37-year-old Pinto revealed that the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony during the Covid-induced lockdown last year.

The pair got engaged in November 2019, after dating for two years, and announced they were expecting their first child in June this year.

In a separate Instagram post, Tran said Rumi-Ray was the “best birthday gift” he could have asked for.

Addressing his wife, the photographer captioned the post: “Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

Discussing their quiet pandemic wedding with Clarkson in October, Pinto had said the nuptials were “absolutely perfect” and that the couple took “an afternoon nap” after they got married at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

During the chat show appearance, Pinto joked: “Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this; I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding.”

Pinto previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star, actor Dev Patel, before the couple split up in late 2014.

Before she met Tran, Pinto was engaged to her former publicist Rohan Antao.