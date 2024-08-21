Husband tells wife he hates her ‘fridgescaping’ hobby

Support truly

A husband told his wife that he “hates” her fridgescaping hobby, and people are clapping back.

In a recent post shared to the “Am I the A**hole” forum on Reddit, a man explained that his wife recently hopped on the “fridgescaping” trend and has begun to decorate their fridge. From putting flowers in vases to storing their food in “fancy” baskets and jars, her habit of sprucing up their fridge has been getting on his nerves.

“I didn’t care at first because I don’t have to use the fridge much anyways, I don’t cook a lot,” he wrote. “But she’s getting too meticulous with it and adding too much decor. It’s made the fridge very uninviting for me.”

He continued: “She gets upset when I get something from the fridge and don’t put things back perfectly. She keeps taking it as a personal slight and acts like I’ve done something to deliberately hurt her when I haven’t. I just find it unnecessary to maintain such an organized fridge. Before she started this, it would take me 30 seconds to grab something quick from the fridge whereas now it’s a whole ordeal.”

Tensions reached a fever pitch when she confronted him over leaving the fridge in “disarray” after he took out some leftovers.

“I explained how I find the hobby stupid and she can decorate other things, it doesn’t have to be the fridge,” he revealed. “It gets in the way when I want to quickly eat. When I come home from work hungry and tired and want to grab a quick bite, it’s frustrating.”

He added that he wasn’t the only one who found her fridgescaping habit “annoying,” noting that their son voiced similar concerns. While his wife didn’t argue after he voiced his frustrations, he’s since noticed that it’s been “weird intimacy-wise” between them. Although she removed all of the fridge decorations, things have been frosty.

In the comment section, people were divided about how the husband went about the situation. While they understood that the man had issues with the fridge’s functionality, they noted that he didn’t have to belittle something that brings her joy.

“Was it nice to call something she put time and effort into stupid? Probably not,” one person wrote. “People need to consider how rude it is to call things other people might find a spark of joy or fun in ‘stupid’ or ‘dumb.’ All too often people, women in particular, are called stupid for liking... basically anything. Taylor Swift is dumb, the Barbie movie was dumb, Bravo shows are dumb, Stanley Cups are dumb, Starbucks is a waste and so on and so forth.”

“It’s reasonable to not want too much decor in the fridge, or to not be scolded if you dont put things back perfectly,” another person noted. “But you did totally belittle something that brought your wife joy and made her feel creative, not surprised she’s been distant. Most people don’t like it when you s*** on their interests, and most people like it even less when its a spouse.”

Some people agreed that although it was sweet of her to decorate the space, it was ultimately inconvenient.

“Decorating the outside of the fridge would be one thing. That can spark joy, and not impede the functionality of a family appliance,” someone else argued. “This is like decorating the inside of the oven, or the drum of the washing machine. It’s just not fair to the people you live with.”

“It’s harsh to call it stupid, but it is stupid to take a food storage unit and make it unusable by filling it with decorations that have to be in a specific position,” someone else said.