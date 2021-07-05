Friends cast pictured celebrating 4th July together in adorable Instagram post

It might have only been a few weeks since their long-awaited reunion episode aired, but it looks like the Friends cast are still as close as ever, having spent American Independence Day together over the weekend.

On Sunday, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar in the cult sitcom, shared a selfie of herself with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in a home against the backdrop of a scenic beach photo.

“Happy 4th! xoxo,” Cox captioned the post, which has been liked more than 1.8 million times.

In a second image, Cox posted a selfie with Big Little Lies star Laura Dern, who also appeared to be celebrating 4 July with the trio of Friends actors.

Thousands of celebrities and fans commented on the image, including Trudie Styler and Natasha Bedingfield, who wrote, “wow” and “love you guys” in two separate comments.

The actor David Spade, who is close friends with Cox, teased that he’d been cropped out of the shot, commenting: “Cropped again!”

The post comes just one month after all six Friends stars reunited for a special reunion episode, where they were asked by host James Corden about their time making the show.

At one point, Corden asked the cast if there were any romantic feelings between each of them when the show originally aired in the 1990s.

In response, Aniston and Schwimmer immediately looked at one another.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another, but it was like two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer revealed.

Aniston added that the actor’s feelings were “reciprocated”, and recalled how the pair would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch” together during breaks in rehearsal.

The cast aren’t the only famous faces to have celebrated 4 July together this weekend.

The actor Kate Hudson posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram sharing how she marks the annual celebration, including one of herself reclined on a sun lounger in a bikini with a cocktail.

“You already know what’s in my cup this long weekend,” she captioned the image.