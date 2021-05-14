Lisa Kudrow reveals her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the close bonds on the set of Friends, revealing that her son used to think Jennifer Aniston was his mother.

The Friends star, who played Phoebe Buffay on the long-running sitcom, shared the amusing detail during an appearance on Conan on Wednesday.

Speaking with host Conan O’Brien about how her son Julian, 23, grew up on the set of the show, Kudrow acknowledged that there was a time when he thought that her co-star was his mother.

“He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston,” O’Brien began, prompting Kudrow to reply: “No, no, he’d fly into her lap.”

“Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from,” Kudrow continued, adding: “But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go: ‘Mommy!’”

After laughing about her son’s confusion, Kudrow said that the moments weren’t necessarily scarring, but that she does still remember them.

“I’m kind of analytical so I’m like: ‘Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don’t have with him?’” she jokingly told O’Brien of her thought process. “Well, I’m happy for both of them.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the 57-year-old revealed that her son has seen some of the Friends episodes, but hasn’t watched all of them.

Explaining that she doesn’t know why exactly, Kudrow said that she knows her son hasn’t seen “every episode,” but that he saw some because he felt like he had to when all of his friends in school were watching the sitcom.

“I know for a while in school people were watching it and he kind of felt like he had to,” Kudrow said, adding that her son thought all of the other cast members were “very funny”.

Even before frequented the set of the show during his childhood, Julian appeared on the sitcom, as Kudrow was pregnant with him during season four.

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May, after the special was delayed numerous times due to the pandemic.