TikTokers warned against dangerous trend of eating frozen honey

TikTokers have been warned by experts against attempting a new frozen honey challenge as it’s making people feel “sick.”

In this activity, an individual is required to freeze an entire bottle of honey for a couple of hours and then squeezing the contents out and eating it like a popsicle.

The hashtag #FrozenHoney has gone viral on the video-sharing application with over a thousand videos scoring over 600 million views.

A separate hashtag called “#FrozenHoneyChallenge” has additionally been viewed over 80 million times.

It is unclear who started this trend, however, people are now forming their own twisted versions of it. They are adding corn syrup to the blend to make the nectar less thick.

Numerous people have complained that they felt “sick” after trying out frozen honey chunks, as eating a fifth or more of a bottle is causing a surge of sugar load in the body.

“[Be right back] gotta go get my stomach pumped,” wrote one user after eating a chunk of frozen honey.

“I feel sick now,” wrote another person.

According to NBC News, experts warn that people who attempt this trend can face issues like diarrhoea, bloating, stomach cramping, and other side effects.

It can also cause cavities in the teeth.

Lisa Young, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, told news outlet that she’s worried “about kids going on TikTok to get their information and then following the latest trend and not tuning in to their own, internal stomach.”

“If you try this trend once in a while and you get a stomachache — just because everyone else is doing it — be independent and you don’t have to do it, either,” she said.

Wellness expert Neeha Nagpal additionally told The Independent that even though “honey is a natural sweetener and comes with many health benefits, honey kept at a temperature of approx minus four degrees is likely to create issues such as bloating and diarrhoea when consumed.”

“Having said that, if stored at an appropriate temperature[s] honey won’t crystallise, bacterial growth will be inhibited, and the nutrient content and flavour won’t be affected,” she added.