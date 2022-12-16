How to thaw and defrost frozen pipes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Weather warnings of snow and ice are in place for parts of the UK as a deep freeze brings potentially dangerous travel conditions.
As temperatures drop, the water pipes in your home are at greater risk of freezing and bursting.
Here’s everything that you need to know about precautions that you can take to prevent frozen water pipes, what to do if they freeze and what you must do if they burst.
Preventing frozen pipes
During extremely cold weather conditions, you must ensure that your water pipes are insulated efficiently, especially if they are exposed.
After purchasing lagging material from a DIY store, use it to insulate your pipes all the while checking that there are no gaps at the bends, valves or fittings, advises
Water UK.
It’s important that you know where the stopcock for your water supply is located, as you may have to turn off your water supply in the event of your pipes freezing or bursting.
Another thing that you need to do is to monitor the temperature of your house, both for when you’re at home and if you go away on holiday.
“If you are going away on a winter’s holiday, leave the thermostat set low (at least five degrees) to help prevent pipes from freezing; and do check your insurance policy to see if you have to comply with any directives,” explains Paul Harmer, lead technical consultant for the
Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering.
When you’re at home, you should set your central heating on a low heat.
What to do if your pipes freeze
“When the water freezes it expands and can cause pipes to crack,” explains
Yorkshire Water. “As temperatures begin to rise the ice will melt and inevitably escape through the crack.”
Winter weather – in pictures
Show all 47 1/47 Winter weather – in pictures
Winter weather – in pictures US-Canada
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Ontario
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures The Netherlands
EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
Winter weather – in pictures France
Tourists are pictured in the Tuileries garden as snow falls over Paris
AFP/Getty Images
Winter weather – in pictures US
Workers deice a Southwest Airline aircraft at Midway Airport in Chicago
Getty Images
Winter weather – in pictures Russia
Amateur rugby players participate in a "snow rugby" tournament at Moscow's suburb of Zelenograd
AFP/Getty Images
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
Tourists stand on a view point at the 1838 metres high Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, Bavaria
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Belgium
Roofs are seen snow-covered near the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Nepal
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures UK
A bus drives through a snow shower in London
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Ukraine
A woman shields herself under an umbrella during a heavy snowfall in central Kiev
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures US-Canada
Ice and snow cover branches near the brink of the Horseshoe Falls, due to subzero temperatures in Niagara Falls
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Ukraine
People cross a road during a heavy snowfall in central Kiev
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
Workers de-ice parts on a classic steam locomotive
AP
Winter weather – in pictures Lebanon
Snow covered mountains of the Cedars area in the Lebanese mountains
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Czech Republic
A man with a snow cutter cleans a road during a heavy snowfall in Velka Upa, Giant Mountains
AP
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
A track vehicle of the German army provides food to a village near Berchtesgaden
AP
Winter weather – in pictures South Korea
Tourists view snow-covered trees on Jeju Island
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
A man walks through piles of snow in the pedestrian zone in the city center of Berchtesgaden
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Austria
A cat playing in the snow in Ramsau am Dachstein
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
A snowplough train is seen during heavy snowfalls in Miesbach
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Russia
A woman walks in a park in the Moscow suburb
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
A no trespassing sign stands in the snow at the train station in Berchtesgaden
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Austria
A man cleans a path at a cemetery from snow
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Poland
Snow covers a Jesus Christ figure near Szczyrk
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Austrian-German border
A military helicopter monitors the situation at the Austrian-German border at Kufstein
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
Two workers clean a pathway next to a regional train at the train station in Berchtesgaden
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Austria
A man shovels snow on a rooftop during heavy snowfall in Filzmoos
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Austria
A man clearing his car from the snow after heavy snowfalls in Ramsau
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures India
A Kashmiri boy rides a sleigh during a snowfall in Gagangeer
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Switzerland
A sea of fog from the Moleson mountain in the canton of Fribourg
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Germany
Workers try to clear rail tracks after heavy snowfalls in Schaftlach, near Munich
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Britain
A train travels through rural Bath
PA
Winter weather – in pictures Switzerland
A swam swims on the river Rhine in Schaffhausen
AP
Winter weather – in pictures Finland
People walk in snow-covered streets of the city of Outokumpu amid snowfalls
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Greece
Girls play with the snow outside during a heavy snowfall in Hortiatis
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Turkey
Istanbul's Camlica mosque on the Asian side of the Bosphorus
AFP/Getty
Winter weather – in pictures Russia
People take a picture in the Siberian taiga forest
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Belarus
People walk in the park as snow falls in Minsk
AP
Winter weather – in pictures Russia
Trees covered with snow and hoarfrost on the island on Yenisei river d
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Greece
Snow covers some parts of the ancient Acropolis hill and Plaka the tourist district of Athens
AP
Winter weather – in pictures Austria
A snow-covered car is seen at a parking lot
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Switzerland
A sea of fog from the Moleson mountain in the canton of Fribourg
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures India
A man walks through a paddy field during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Pattan, north of Srinagar
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures India
EPA
Winter weather – in pictures Greece
Snow covers the statue of Alexander the Great at the seaside promenade of Thessaloniki
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Russia
Fishermen walk along the frozen Yenisei river in the Siberian taiga area
Reuters
Winter weather – in pictures Greece
People enjoy the snow at a park in northern Athens
AP
As mentioned above, if your pipes have frozen you must shut off the water supply at the stopcock.
There are measures that you can take to attempt to thaw the frozen pipe, such as using a hairdryer on a low setting, hot water bottles or a towel soaked in hot water, suggests Water UK.
The best call of action would be to call in a professional plumber before your pipes burst.
What to do if your pipes burst
Despite the preventative steps that you can take, there is always the possibility that your pipes may eventually burst.
Should this happen, if you haven’t already turned off your water supply at the stopcock, do so immediately.
According to Water UK, in the event of burst pipes you should open all of your taps in order to reduce flooding and use thick towels to soak up any water that’s leaking from the cracks.
You must call in a professional plumber to sort out the burst pipes.
Once your burst pipes have been taken care of, remember to turn off all of the taps in your home to reduce any chance of flooding.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies