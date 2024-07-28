Support truly

Gabby Logan has revealed the secret to her long-term marriage with retired Scottish rugby player Kenny Logan.

The broadcaster, 51, who is presenting segments of the BBC’s Olympics coverage in Paris, has compared her marriage to a “team sport”, telling Best magazine that she and Kenny take turns to pick up the slack during difficult periods.

The pair have been married since 2001 and share twins, Lois and Reuben, who were born in 2004.

“Sometimes there’s going to be a player who needs picking up, and other times they’re the star of the game and it’s someone else who needs the boost,” Gabby told the publication.

“With a marriage it’s the same: you’re never walking along the same bit of road at the same time.”

Logan went on to say that she and her husband “never stop working” at their relationship, stating that marriage “needs a bit of an assessment” regularly.

The sports presenter explained that marriage is about making a “conscious effort” with one other.

She said that “communication, having fun, and making time to be together” is their answer to happiness.

“If you have something special, you need to look after it,” she concluded.

Gabby often opens up about her family life in her podcast Mid.Point, for which she invites prominent guests to talk about their own midlife challenges and expectations, seeking advice from health gurus and mental health experts.

During a recent episode, the TV presenter reflected on having a “meltdown” during her menopause, and telling her husband she was going to leave him.

During menopause, women experience changes in hormone levels, which can cause mood swings, low mood and anxiety. Gabby said she dealt with a “mini-crisis” as a result.

Speaking to The Times about her new book, The Midpoint Plan, Gabby reflected on the moment she learnt that she was perimenopausal aged 47 – and the toll it took on her relationships.

“It was over something small, like the kids not clearing up after breakfast,” she said. “That was probably my lowest point, my mini-crisis. It was the time when I was feeling, this is not me and this isn’t how I cope with things.”

In her 2022 memoir The First Half, Gabby reflected on starting up a relationship with someone 10 years older than her, who was engaged to another woman, while she was in university.

In an interview, she explained that she wanted her children to know about the infidelity so they learn that “you’re allowed to make bad decisions” and move past them.

The TV presenter recalled how she initially worried that her daughter would see her as a “terrible person”, but decided that she wanted to give her children an example of how someone can learn from their past mistakes.

“You want them to know,” she said. “You set these kinds of standards for your kids, and try and give them a great example but actually that’s not the full picture and they didn’t know me before I became a better person.”