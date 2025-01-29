Suits star Gabriel Macht refuses to reveal where he lives in Europe after leaving US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suits star Gabriel Macht has decided to keep his and his family’s whereabouts private after moving to Europe.

The 53-year-old — known for his portrayal of Harvey Specter in the nine-season legal drama — revealed he had left the US in a new interview.

“I am based somewhere in Europe, but I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” he told People magazine.

“I got out of town and we’re exploring the world.”

Macht, shares 17-year-old daughter Satine and 10-year-old son Luca with his wife Jacinda Barrett, an Australian-American actor and former model.

He explained that the idea of moving abroad first took root after the final season of Suits wrapped filming in 2019.

At the time, the actor wanted to take a “long break” from acting in order to spend more time with his family.

Macht has revealed that he is located in Europe, not naming any individual country ( Getty Images )

“Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them,” Macht said. “But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us.”

Macht said of his time in the States: “I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years. Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

He said his family needed a change: “We decided to explore the world, so we left.”

Macht is among a growing number of actors to have recently relocated outside the U.S. Last week, Richard Gere opened up about moving to Spain with his family.

In an interview with Elle España, the 75-year-old said that since making the move with his wife Alejandra Silva and their children — sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, in addition to Silva’s 11-year-old son Albert from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland — they are “happier than ever.”

“The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever,” he told the publication. “[Alejandra], because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy.”

The Pretty Woman actor first revealed he was selling his home in Connecticut back in November 2024. The home had been originally purchased in 2022 for $10.8 million.

Back in April of that year, the Runaway Bride actor opened up about wanting to leave the U.S. and start a life with Silva in Spain so she could spend more time with her relatives. Silva, 41, is originally from La Coruña, Spain, though she’s spent considerable time with Gere in the States since their 2018 wedding.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture,” Gere told Vanity Fair Spain at the time. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”