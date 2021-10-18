Apple has launched AirPods 3, new wireless earbuds that borrows from its more expensive Pro version.

The new earphones include smaller stalks, and a redesign that makes them look more like those Pro earphones.

They also get some of the same software features, such as what Apple calls “spatial audio”, which allows sounds to not just be stereo but feel as if they are coming from around the head.

They also include Apple’s Adaptive EQ feature, which is supposed to change the sound around the way a user is wearing their AirPods, adjusting for any differences that makes to the sound.

The battery life is also increased by an hour, to six hours of listening and up to 30 hours if they are charged with their case.

But they do it at the same price as the existing AirPods.

They cost $179 or the same in pounds. They open for pre-orders on Monday, and go on sale on 26 October.

They replace the existing AirPods at the cheapest end of Apple’s AirPods line-up, beneath the Pro and Max.

The most obvious distinguishing feature between the AirPods 3 and their more expensive Pro sibling is the lack of noise cancellation.