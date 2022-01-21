Alexa has stopped working.

Users who asked the voice assistant for help were told that something had gone wrong, with an error light showing on the tubes.

Amazon does not run a service status page for its Alexa service in particular. The company’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

But vast numbers of users across the world reported the problems, suggesting the problems could be very widespread.

Amazon Web Services – which powers its online tools such as Alexa, as well as a variety of other websites that are not part of the company – does a run a page for service updates, which did not show any issues.