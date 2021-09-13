Apple is holding its biggest event of the year, a live streamed presentation called “California Streaming”.

But what will products will actually be announced, as well as what new features they might bring, remains a mystery.

However, between rumours, leaks and Apple’s previous record, there is enough to make a good guess at what might be coming when during that virtual event, which will be held on 14 September.

Here’s everything we think might be announced.

iPhone 13

The new iPhone is likely to be the star of the event, as it is every September.

From the outside, it isn’t likely to get a major upgrade: perhaps some new colours, and a smaller notch. It’s on the inside the improvements are expected, including an improved screen, processor and camera.

Apple Watch Series 7

Though the phone is likely to take centre stage, the Apple Watch is probably going to get more substantial redesigns. Last year’s upgrade were fairly modest – just a couple of new sensors, in the same body – but this year the outside will be getting its big upgrade.

It’s expected to have flat sides and even less bezel around the display, so that the screen size can be increased without the Watch itself growing. That would bring it in line with other products that have received the flattening treatment: the iPad, iPhone and iMac.

(Apple might not mention it at the event, but rumours have suggested that production problems could leave the Watch either delayed or difficult to buy. That could mean the release date comes later, or might just mean that deliveries take longer than usual.)

AirPods 3

The third generation of the AirPods is also expected to be announced during the event. It is said to borrow from the AirPods Pro – bringing features such as their smaller stalks – while also having an upgraded case that will hold more charge.

Anything else?

There’s plenty of other products that Apple is thought to be preparing for the next few months: a new iPad, a new iPad Mini, and new computers. But rumours on those seem slower than the three products expected in September – and Apple is likely to have another event in October for those, especially given it is much easier for Apple to hold events at short notice given the fact they are now live streamed.

In the more distant future, Apple is rumoured to be working on a host of new products, from cars to virtual reality goggles. We probably won’t hear about those – but we could get a hint, such as any suggestion that the iPhone brings new augmented reality tools that might one day be used by such glasses.