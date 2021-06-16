Tim Cook says new European law would ‘destroy’ iPhone security

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said proposed legislation in Europe would fundamentally harm the privacy and “destroy” the security of the iPhone.

Speaking at the VivaTech 2021 conference in Paris, Mr Cook warned that the Digital Markets Act (DMA) could hinder the tech giant’s flagship device and that the language used in the tech law was not in the best interest of users.

The draft regulation is aimed at preventing large companies like Apple and Google from abusing their power and monopolising the market.

Any company breaking the law, which will not come into effect until 2023, would face fines of up to 10 per cent of their global revenue.

