Apple has launched a new “plan” for its Music streaming service – offering it half price if you only ever talk to it.

The subscription – referred to as a “Voice Plan” – costs $4.99 in the US and the same amount in pounds. It will be offered in a range of countries across the world.

Usually, Apple Music for individuals costs $9.99, or $14.99 for a family plan that allows a number of people to use it at once.

But the new subscription halves that price, as long as people only ever use it through Siri. Subscribers will still be able to ask for specific things – such as artists – but must do so with their voice.

As such, they will not have access to the usual version of the Apple Music app, where users can search for names or flick through albums as normal.

The voice plan will be available on devices that can talk to Siri – not just the iPhone and AirPods, but also the HomePod Mini.

The new voice plan was introduced by Zane Lowe, who also revealed the company will be offering new playlists built for specific activities, from hiking to sleeping. All of those can be asked for through Siri.

It announced the new plan during an event that also saw the launch of new, updated Macs.