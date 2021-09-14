Apple has revealed the Apple Watch Series 7, with a totally new design.

But the new Watch will not be able until “later this fall”, presumably because of rumoured issues with producing enough of them.

The screen is now vastly bigger, with 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display. That dusplay itself is also improved, it said, so that it can be brighter while indoors.

The software also makes use of that screen, including the introduction of a keyboard on the Watch for the first time, and new watch faces designed specifically for the new display.

Some rumours had suggested that Apple would completely redesign the Apple Watch, with totally flat edges. But Apple described it as being “refined”, and the edges are still curved.

Apple has also made the Watch more durable, it said. It demonstrated it being fallen on while cycling – also showing how the software has new options for people on bikes, including support for ebikes.

(Apple)

The charging experience is also much improved: it can be charged up for just eight minutes to allow for eight hours of sleep tracking, Apple said. That has been a concern in recent years, as Apple has introduced new ways of tracking sleep but without the option to charge at the same time.

The Watch will be available in a whole host of different models: aluminium, steel and titanium versions, in a host of different colours.

It also released new bands. And it said that Series 7 will be compatible with existing bands from any other Apple Watch.