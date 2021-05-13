Elon Musk has called the energy used by bitcoin “insane” in another critical tweet.

The post follows his announcement that Tesla would no longer be taking bitcoin in payment for cars, as a result of concerns about the environmental cost of the cryptocurrency.

As soon as that tweet was posted, the price of bitcoin – and the rest of the cryptocurrency market – fell.

Now he has attacked the energy use of the currency again, calling it “insane” and pointing to a chart that showed the rapidly increasing amounts of power used by bitcoin.

In his original tweet, Mr Musk had said that Tesla would be exploring the possibility of using other cryptocurrencies that do not have such an energy footprint.

“Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel”, he wrote in the first tweet.

“Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at a great cost to the environment.

“Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy. We are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”