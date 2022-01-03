<p>El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaking at a cryptocurrency conference on 20 November, 2021 </p>

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaking at a cryptocurrency conference on 20 November, 2021

(AP)

Bitcoin set for ‘huge surprise’ in 2022, El Salvador president predicts

Nayib Bukele says two more countries will follow his country’s lead by making the cryptocurrency legal tender this year

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 03 January 2022 14:03
Comments

The president of El Salvador has made several bold predictions for bitcoin in 2022, forecasting a major price rally and a “huge surprise” for the cryptocurrency.

Nayib Bukele said that he believed the price of bitcoin will more than double to reach $100,000 at some point over the next 12 months, while also speculating that two more countries will follow El Salvador’s lead by adopting bitcoin as legal tender.

President Bukele became the first world leader to embrace the cryptocurrency when he ushered in the Bitcoin Law last year, officially making BTC legal tender in the central American country.

He has since made several major crypto investments and announced plans to build a Bitcoin City at the base of a volcano along the Gulf of Fonseca, partially financed by a $1 billion ‘Bitcoin Bond’.

The geothermal energy from the volcano will be used to power both the city and bitcoin mining operations – the energy-intensive process that uses computers to generate new units of the cryptocurrency.

Recommended

In recent months there have been rumblings from several other central American countries that bitcoin could be introduced as a form of legal tender, though it could depend on the success of El Salvador’s economic experiment.

While no leading world economy is likely to make bitcoin an official currency, President Bukele predicted it will become “a major electoral issue in US elections this year”.

Several US politicians on both sides of the aisle have already expressed support for the cryptocurrency, including former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican senators Cynthia Lummis and Warren Davidson.

Bukele’s final prediction was that there will be a “huge surprise” at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this April, though gave no specific details as to what it would be.

Recommended

At the same event last year, President Bukele made the announcement that El Salvador would be introducing the Bitcoin Law, helping to contribute to the cryptocurrency’s record-breaking rally that saw it rise above $60,000.

Bitcoin has spent the last month hovering around $50,000 and is currently trading at $47,000 – a long way off Bukele’s six-figure target.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in