BT appears to be suffering an outage, with users complaining of being unable to connect to broadband internet.

Website health monitor DownDetector registered thousands of reports on Thursday morning.

Service appeared to go down at around 11am, with some users receiving a message saying their internet service provider (ISP) is down.

BT customers expressed their frustrations on social media, claiming not to be able to access websites or emails.

“I can’t get on to ‘My BT’,” one wrote. “I can’t log in to the BT website for my emails, is your server system down?”

More to follow.