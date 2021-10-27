Channel 4 has gone offline, with the TV station going off air and showing a still image.

The problems follow another major outage at the station just weeks ago.

Jim Waterson, media editor at The Guardian, tweeted that the station has been frozen on an image during a discussion of superstitions.

“Nightmare on Elm Street...are you superstitious”, the lower third read.

It now appears that the TV channel has resumed operation and is showing its normally scheduled programming - Countdown - but at a slight delay.

Channel 4 and ITV experienced a major outage on 11 October, going down for an hour. The cause of the problem was unclear.