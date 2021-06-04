Crypto market comeback? Experts’ insight into bitcoin and ethereum - and predict emerging altcoins

The Independent hosted a interview with cryptocurrency experts and they were asked questions submitted by you

Friday 04 June 2021 08:58
<p>Samantha Yap and Fred Schebesta join The Independent’s Anthony Cuthbertson on 3 June, 2021</p>

Samantha Yap and Fred Schebesta join The Independent's Anthony Cuthbertson on 3 June, 2021

(The Independent)

After the worst calendar month on record for bitcoin, the crypto market has finally begun to settle at the start of June.

A slight upward trajectory for several leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum has even hinted that we may be in the early stages of a recovery, though analysts remain divided over whether the latest crash was just a blip in the middle of an ongoing bull run or the start of a long “crypto winter”.

To help figure this out, we invited two experts to unpick the current uncertainty and answer questions from readers of The Independent.

We spoke to Samantha Yap, a cryptocurrency expert who is the founder and CEO of blockchain and fintech PR firm YAP Global, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com.

Watch the recorded interview below

Cryptocurrency experts answer questions on market comeback

They gave insight into recent factors that helped contribute to the downturn, such as the decision by some British banks to block transfers to crypto exchanges, as well as discussed their favourite DeFi projects.

